French League: Lens, Lille Fans Exchange Blows, 2nd Half Delayed by 30 Minutes

The Ligue 1 — French football league — match between defending champion Lille and Lens was interrupted after the spectators of two teams clashed following half-time. As a result, match officials had to delay the start of the second half by half an hour. During the match, Lens supporters stormed the field after the first half and clashed with the supporters of Lille. Police and security personnel had to be called upon and even they had to struggle to bring the crowd under control.

However, once the second half started, there was no further disorder and Lens clinched the match 1-0. Lens is unbeaten under coach Franck Haise and moves to second place. Lille, on the other hand, has won only one game and pressure on head coach Jocelyn Gourvennec is growing as his side is placed 13th on the points table. They have conceded 12 goals in six games.

“The LFP strongly condemns the outbursts, the invasion of the pitch and the violence that occurred during the match between RC Lens and LOSC Lille," the national governing body said in a statement.

This is the second such incident of the season in France after crowd trouble at the Nice-Marseille game in August forced the game to be suspended for 90 minutes and before match officials eventually called off the match. The Nice fans had rushed to the field and targetted Marseille players and staff. This match was then rescheduled for October 27.

Following this scuffle, Nice were penalised two points and one fan was suspended for exchanging blows with Marseille players including Dimitri Payet.

