French MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia on Pole as Ducati Dominate Qualifying

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole position for the French Grand Prix after he finished on top in Saturday’s qualifying session, while world champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha could only manage a fourth place on the grid in front of his home fans.

Bagnaia was fastest in Le Mans with a time of 1 minute 30.450 seconds, 0.069 seconds ahead of teammate Jack Miller as Ducati dominated the last qualifying session.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro will start third for Sunday’s race after finishing 0.159 seconds behind Miller.

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda was left frustrated after he finished 10th.

