French Open 2019 Final Highlights: Rafael Nadal is King of Clay Again, Beats Thiem to Win Record 12th Roland Garros Title

Rafael Nadal has got an early break in the fourth set of the French Open final vs Dominic Thiem. After absolutely thrashing Thiem in the third set, Nadal was put on pressure by Thiem in his service game but the Spaniard held on and then broke Thiem. The Austrian tried hard for the rest of the set to break Nadal back and to hold his serve but he was broken for again and Nadal served out the match.



Rafael Nadal absolutely knocked out Dominic Thiem in the third set to take it 6-1 and get himself a 2-1 lead in the French Open final. This was absolutely brutal from the King of Clay, he was screaming at every big point and Thiem has a huge task at hand now with Nadal all enraged.



Dominic Thiem took the second set 7-5 vs Rafael Nadal to level this French Open 2019 final at 1-1. That was tennis of the highest quality from Thiem in Nadal's last service game, when he broke the 11-time champion to get himself back in the set. This is the first time that Nadal has dropped a set against Thiem at Roland Garros.



Rafael Nadal took a high-quality first set of the French Open final against Dominic Thiem. It was a sensational battle between the two and even though the Austrian threw absolutely everything at the 11-time champion, the Spaniard came out on top. Nadal has never lost to Thiem after winning the first set.



Nadal had been in ominous form throughout the tournament, dropping only a single set throughout the match - against Belgian David Goffin in the third round. For Thiem, he dropped a set each in his first three matches in Paris but then registered emphatic victories in Round 4 and the quarter-final. In the semi-final though, Thiem had to battle for five sets against world No.1 Novak Djokovic to go through.



Thiem had spent 15 hours and 25 minutes on court at this year's Roland Garros, compared to Nadal's 13 hours and 24 minutes. Even though the number of hours spent doesn't show a huge difference, it is the fact that Thiem played for a fourth straight day that took a toll on his body.



The King of Clay Nadal had never lost a French Open final and that record remained. He now holds a hair-raising 93-2 win-loss record at Paris's clay.