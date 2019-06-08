French Open 2019 LIVE: Djokovic vs Thiem Semifinal to Continue; Barty vs Vondrousova in Women's Final

Jun 8, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)

Former two-time champion Jim Courier, broadcasting for Britain's ITV, said the decision to come back on Saturday played into Djokovic's hands.

"This is going to sting... these conditions are very difficult for Novak, these are very advantageous for Dominic Thiem," said the American.

"Nadal and Federer came ready to accept the conditions and so did Thiem. But Novak came ready to not like them. The happiest person right now would be Novak on his way back home."