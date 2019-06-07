French Open 2019 Semifinals LIVE: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros Today

Jun 7, 2019 3:54 pm (IST)

Rafael Nadal is looking to win his 12th French Open title and inch closer to Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles while the Swiss is aiming to become the oldest man to reach a major final since Ken Rosewall at the 1974 US Open.

If Nadal wins the French Open, he will remain just two behind Federer's record but his first roadblock is that very man in the semi-final. The other semi-final being played between also his long-time rival, Novak Djokovic and the Prince of Clay, Dominic Thiem.