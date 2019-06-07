French Open 2019 Semifinals LIVE: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros Today

Ash Barty vs Amanda Anisimova - The Australian has bounced back from the devastating turnaround in the first set to comfortably take the second 6-3. We are now into the deciding set and the game is surely anybody's. While Barty now has the experience of the big Grand Slam stage, Anisimova is a newbie and it will be interesting to see if she can keep hold of her nerves.
Event Highlights
Nadal is the defending champion at the French Open 2019 and is aiming for a record-extending 12th title in Paris. Roger Federer, on the other hand, has returned to the red clay of Paris for the first time since 2015 and is looking to add another title to his 2009 triumph.
Rafael Nadal is looking to win his 12th French Open title and inch closer to Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles while the Swiss is aiming to become the oldest man to reach a major final since Ken Rosewall at the 1974 US Open.
If Nadal wins the French Open, he will remain just two behind Federer's record but his first roadblock is that very man in the semi-final. The other semi-final being played between also his long-time rival, Novak Djokovic and the Prince of Clay, Dominic Thiem.
Meanwhile, the two women's semi-finals are heading towards huge upsets with 8th seed Ashleigh Barty and No.24 seed Johanna Konta both trailing to their unseeded opponents.
Konta vs Marketa Vondrousova - The favourite for the match, Britain's Konta has lost the first set 7-5 while the Czech is going strong.
@AnisimovaAmanda fights back from 5-0 down to take the first set 7-6(4) over Barty.
🎾 https://t.co/mbqjNYN8ej#RG19 pic.twitter.com/dbGK38D0SU
The Paris weather has not been very kind to French Open so far. The whole of Wednesday's play was washed out as the Rain Gods refused to budge and the matches had to be shifted to Thursday.
Now coming to Friday when Roger Federer takes on Rafael Nadal, the Paris weather has predictions of shower and thunderstorm. The current temperature in Paris is 17 degree celsius and according to the weather forecast, heavy thunderstorm should not grace the tournament till 7PM local time.
Despite the history favouring Rafael Nadal heavily, it is interesting to note that Roger Federer has defeated Nadal in their last five meetings. Starting from Australian Open 2017, where Federer beat Nadal in a five-set classic, the Swiss has trumped the Spaniard at Indian Wells Masters 2017, Miami Open 2017, Shanghai Masters 2017 and Indian Wells Masters 2019.
Another interesting point is that all of Federer's win against Nadal have come in straight sets, except Indian Wells 2019 semi-final, where the Spaniard retired with injury. Federer went on to lose the final to Dominic Thiem.
Federer said before the match that he definitely believes than he can beat Nadal on clay and the recent results might give him hope.
Rafael Nadal has displayed an impeccable form so far at the French Open. Nadal took his time this time at the clay court when he failed to win titles at Monte-Carlo and Madrid but right before Roland Garros, he won the Rome Open and that form has translated to the French capital. Even against players like David Goffin and Kei Nishikori, Nadal was hardly troubled.
Round 1: beat Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-2, 6-1, 6-3
Round 2: beat Yannick Maden (GER) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
Round 3: beat David Goffin (BEL x27) 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Round 4: beat Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
Quarter-Final: beat Kei Nishikori (JPN x7) 6-1, 6-1, 6-3
Roger Federer had an easy path to the quarter-finals and that showed in the results as he stormed his way part his first four opponents. It was only in the last 8 that he faced his first real threat in compatriot Stan Wawrinka and came out with flying colours. Despite his break point ratio in that match being very low, Federer upped his level at crucial junctures and made it through.
Round 1: beat Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4
Round 2: beat Oscar Otte (GER) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
Round 3: beat Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8)
Round 4: beat Leonardo Mayer (ARG) 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
Quarter-Final: beat Stan Wawrinka (SUI x24) 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4
A glimpse of the big battles between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
A glimpse of the big battles between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
It's the mega battle between two friends, great rivals and the No.2 (Nadal) and No.3 seed!
🇪🇸 @rafaelnadal v. @rogerfederer 🇨🇭— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) June 6, 2019
Their first @FedEx ATP Head2Head meeting in two years takes place on Friday at #RG19.
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal is the match of the semi-final day at Roland Garros.
Tomorrow. IT IS ON.
Federer v Nadal: Chapter XXXIX
Federer v Nadal: Chapter XXXIX#RG19 pic.twitter.com/HcQ3lidKO1
Rafael Nadal (left) will face Roger Federer in the French Open semi-final (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Both Federer and Nadal have displayed impeccable form so far with both of them dropping only a single set over the course of the five matches they have played so far. Federer faced his first tough test against Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals and came out with flying colours. Nadal, on the other hand, has been blazing through his opponents.
Apart from the Federer-Nadal semi-final, Novak Djokovic will take on Dominic Thiem in the other men's singles semi-final after 6PM IST. Both the women's semi-final - Ash Barty vs Amanda Anisimova and Johanna Konta vs Marketa Vondrousova - are being played at 2.30PM IST on Suzanne-Lenglen and Court Simonne Mathieu.
