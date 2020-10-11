French Open 2020 Men's Singles Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal will be eyeing for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title with Roger Federer when he will face World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in French Open 2020 Men's Singles Final on October 11, Sunday. The French Open 2020 Men's Singles Final Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal will be played at the Roland Garros. Nadal had defeated Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(0) in the semis to make it to the French Open Final for the 13th time.

Speaking to the reporters, the 12th time French Open champion said, “ It's important to go through all the process. You have to suffer. You can't pretend to be in a final of Roland Garros without suffering. That's what happened there".

Whereas, Djokovic survived a fightback from fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and won the match 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6. Now, he will be eyeing for this 18th Grand Slam title.

The French Open 2020 Men's Singles Final Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal will kick off at 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to watch the French Open 2020 Men's Singles Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal final match live in India (TV channels)?

Novak Djokovic will be facing Rafael Nadal in the French Open 2020 Men's Singles Final at 6.30 pm IST on October 11. The French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal final match will telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How and where to watch the online French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal final match live streaming?

The French Open 2020 Men's Singles Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal final match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.