French Open 2020 Men's Singles Semi-Final Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Novak Djokovic will be going head to head against Stefanos Tsitsipas today in the Men’s Single French Open semi-final. The Djokovic vs Tsitsipas game will begin at 8.30 pm IST. This will be the Serb’s 10th career semi-final at Roland Garros.

Djokovic, who is World No.1, has been in great form in the tournament as the Serb has lost just one set in five matches. He lost that set against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the game that took place on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Tsitsipas, who is at the fifth spot in the rankings, has also had a good tournament as of now. Although he has had a smooth journey in the French Open 2020, he faced a tough competition in the first round against Jaume Munar. The Greek in that fixture went down two sets to love, but he bounced back, getting the better of the opponent in five.

The upcoming match against Djokovic will be Tsitsipas’ first career semi-final at Roland Garros. The Greek has been in good shape and looks fully fit, while the Serb’s left arm seemed to be creating trouble for him at the start, but he overcame that to deliver a good performance in the tournament. It is being said that if his problem persists, it could hamper his win in the semi-final.

The two have locked horns with each other five times on the tour so far. Out of these five games, Djokovic emerged victorious in three and Tsitsipas in two.

Tsitsipas in the semi-final would try to make most of Djokovic’s hand problem to reach his maiden Grand Slam Final.

Where to watch the French Open 2020 Men’s Singles Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas semi-final match live in India (TV channels)?

Djokovic will be facing Tsitsipas in the French Open 2020 Men’s Singles Semi-Final at 8.30 PM IST on October 9. The French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas semi-final match will telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How and where to watch the online French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas semifinal match live streaming?

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas semifinal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on October 9, at 8.30 PM IST.