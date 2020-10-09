French Open 2020 Men’s Singles Semi-final Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Rafael Nadal will be taking on Diego Schwartzman in the French Open 2020 Men’s Singles first semi-final today. The Nadal vs Schwartzman outing will commence at 6.20 pm IST. Nadal, who is 12-time Roland Garros champion, will be looking to register a win over Schwartzman so that he could reach the finals to fight to for another Grand Slam title.

Nadal and Schwartzman will be facing each other for the 11th time. They have gone head to head 10 times and out of which, Nadal has outperformed Schwartzman in nine games.

Schwartzman’s only win against Nadal came at the Rome Masters last month. In that fixture, he got the better of Nadal by 6-2, 7-5. After the game, the Argentine claimed that he played “the best tennis of his life.”

It is believed that Schwartzman’s victory over Nadal, who is World No. 2, must have given him confidence to take on the Spaniard. The Argentine must be looking to replicate his performance of that Rome Masters clash.

Nadal, this year, skipped the US Open due to health concerns. However, he resumed playing on European clay in Rome. He emerged victorious in the first three matches of the French Open 2020 without dropping a set.

In this season of the French Open, the Spaniard got the toughest fight from Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal. The 19-year-old Italian sensation gave Nadal a tough time, despite straightforward score line of 7-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The upcoming match between Nadal and Schwartzman is supposed to be interesting as the Argentine’s rapid footwork and ability to take the ball early may make things difficult for the Spaniard.

Where to watch the French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Men’s Singles first semi-final match live in India (TV channels)?

Nadal will be facing Schwartzman in the French Open 2020 at 6.20 PM on October 9. The French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman semi-final match will telecast on Star Sports 2 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How and where to watch the online French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman semi-final match live streaming?

Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman semi-final match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on October 9, at 6.20 PM IST.