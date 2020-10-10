French Open 2020 Women's Final LIVE Updates, Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin: Kenin Eyes 2nd Grand Slam Title, Swiatek a 1st

Event Highlights Kenin Road to Final

Swiatek vs Kenin French Open 2020 Women's Final LIVE Updates, Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin: Swiatek and Kenin are set to take on each other in the women's singles final of Roland Garros in Paris on Saturday at the Philippe Chatrier. Follow News18 Sports' live blog on the final that pits two youngsters against each other. Swiatek has had an unexpected dream run at the tournament and will be looking to capture her very first Grand Slam title. For Kenin, it will be a second Grand Slam title but a first in Paris.



A little more than four years ago in Paris, Iga Swiatek beat Sofia Kenin 6-4, 7-5 in the third round of the French Open junior event. That is the only time the two have met. Swiatek is currently ranked 54 in the world while Kenin is the world No.6. Kenin has a total of five titles in her name, including two this year itself. Swiatek, on the other hand, has not won a title to date.

Oct 10, 2020 6:00 pm (IST) Here is how Sofia Kenin advanced to the final of French Open 2020: Semi-final: beat Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 Quarter-final: beat Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 Round of 16: beat Fiona Ferro 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 Third round: beat Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 Second round: beat Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 First round: beat Ludmilla Samsonova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 It wasn't the easiest route, but reflect on how @SofiaKenin made her way through to the Women's final 👇#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/iBZm52sFGL — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 10, 2020 Oct 10, 2020 5:50 pm (IST) Here is how Iga Swiatek advanced to the final of French Open 2020 (without dropping a single set): Semi-final: beat Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-1 Quarter-final: beat Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 Round of 16: beat Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2 Third round: beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2 Second round: beat Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-4 First round: beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2 Yet to drop a set. Will the good fortune's continue for Iga Swiatek today?



How she made it through to the final 👇#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/rkhm1CwlbB — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 10, 2020



How she made it through to the final 👇#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/rkhm1CwlbB — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 10, 2020 Oct 10, 2020 5:45 pm (IST) Uniqueness Achieved by Swiatek and Kenin So Far Swiatek has dropped just 23 games and no sets on her way to a first major final - less than any first-time finalist since a 19-year-old Mary Pierce's astonishing run to the 1994 Roland Garros final losing only 10 games. (Pierce would lose 6-4, 6-4 to Arantxa Sánchez Vicario). Kenin is the youngest player to reach two Grand Slam finals in the same calendar year since 20-year-old Ana Ivanovic was the Australian Open runner-up and Roland Garros champion in 2008. Oct 10, 2020 5:41 pm (IST) Iga Swiatek, 19-year-old Polish, and Sofia Kenin, 21-year-old from Florida, will be up against each other as they both look to win their first French Open title at the Philippe Chatrier. For Swiatek, it will be a first Grand Slam title while for Kenin, it will be her second and a second in the year 2020 as well. A new Roland-Garros Champion will be crowned today.



Will it be Sofia Kenin or Iga Swiatek that takes home the title?#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/LGdyJISBQz — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 10, 2020

Iga Swiatek (L) and Sofia Kenin (Photo Credit: Reuters)



Swiatek is the lowest-ranked woman to get this far at the tournament since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975. She seeks her first Grand Slam title; in six previous appearances, her best showing was the fourth round. "There's a reason why I was so efficient. Really, I'm staying super-focused," said Swiatek, who travels with a sports psychologist. "I'm, like, not letting my opponents to play their best tennis. So I hope I'm going to do that on Saturday." Swiatek is yet to drop a set in the tournament.



Kenin, who is seeded No. 4, is bidding for her second big trophy of the season, after triumphing at the Australian Open in February. Kenin needed to get through three sets to win four of her half-dozen matches in Paris, an indication of some occasional lapses in form, perhaps, but also of her boundless resilience and grit. "I mean, I have to figure out what she does. She's had a great two weeks here. She's had some great results, playing some really good tennis," said Kenin. "I know that I'm also playing well."