French Open 2020 Women's Singles Final Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek will battle it out with American Sofia Kenin in the Women’s Single French Open final on Saturday. The Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek game will begin at 6.30 pm IST on 10 October at Roland-Garros.

Saturday’s fixture will see 19-year-old Swiatek facing the 21-year-old Kenin. While both the finalists are young, the Polish player lacks experience of lifting any major trophy while the Florida-based Kenin has just won her Australian Open title in February. It is, in fact, the first major final that Swiatek will be playing in.

She will be aiming to repeat the events from their head-on clash from 2016 where the Polish player had defeated the American seed in the third round of the French Open junior tournament.

Kenin is seeded No. 4 in French Open and will look forward to winning her second Grand Slam title of the season. Her opponent is currently ranked at No. 54, which happens to be the lowest rank for a finalist at Roland Garros since the WTA computer rankings were introduced in 1975. However, her confident stride will speak in favour of her as she has performed far better this year than her last six appearances. Her best showing was the fourth round.

Swiatek's will be heading into the final with great confidence as she has lost a total of only 23 games and has managed to beat both 2018 champion and top seed Simona Halep, and 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, thereby eliminating them from the competition.

Kenin displayed great resilience as she grappled to stay on top of her opponents. Stats show that she had to get through three sets to win four of her six matches in Paris this season.

Both the finalists have not played opposite each other at the WTA-level before so the final is going to offer anticipated surprises.

Where to watch the French Open 2020 Women’s Singles Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek final match live in India (TV channels)?

Swiatek will be facing Kenin in the French Open 2020 Women’s Singles Final at 6.30 pm IST on October 10. The French Open 2020 Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek final match will telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How and where to watch the online French Open 2020 Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek final match live streaming?

Sofia Kenin vs Iga Swiatek final match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on October 10 at 6.30 pm IST.