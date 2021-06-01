French Open 2021: Andrey Rublev Knocked Out by Jan-Lennard Struff in First Round

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev was knocked out in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday, as the in-form Russian lost a five-set thriller to Jan-Lennard Struff.

Rublev, who beat Rafael Nadal en route to the Monte Carlo Masters final earlier this season, fought back from two sets down before succumbing 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 in three hours and 46 minutes.

The 23-year-old, who had reached the quarter-finals in each of his previous three Grand Slam tournaments, was the third-highest seeded player in his half of the draw, behind Novak Djokovic and Nadal.

Big-hitting German Struff will face Argentinian Facundo Bagnis in the second round.

