French Open 2021: Aryna Sabalenka Beaten to Open Door for Serena Williams
Aryna Sabalenka (Photo Credit: AP)

Aryna Sabalenka lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova won 4-6, 6-2, 0-6 in the third round at Roland Garros.

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka was dumped out of the French Open in the third round on Friday by Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, leaving Serena Williams as the highest-ranked player left in her half of the draw.

Russian 31st seed Pavlyuchenkova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 and will meet either Victoria Azarenka or Madison Keys for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka joins top seed Ashleigh Barty and second-seeded Naomi Osaka in exiting the tournament in the first week.

Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, tackles Danielle Collins later Friday in her third round tie.

first published:June 04, 2021, 16:52 IST