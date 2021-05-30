French Open 2021 Day 1 LIVE Updates: Osaka, Thiem, Zverev, Tsitsipas in Action in Paris

Naomi Osaka will be the headline act on Day 1 as French Open begins in Paris on Sunday. Follow all the updates from Roland Garros on Sunday as News18 Sports' keeps a track of all the results.

Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem will be the top seeds in action at the Philippe Chatrier on Day 1.

Both Naomi Osaka and her opponent Patricia Maria Tig are at the Philippe Chatrier for their first round women's singles game.

Earlier in the day, the French Open singles defending champions Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek practiced together!

Patricia Maria Tig vs Naomi Osaka, Anhelina Kalinina vs Angelique Kerber, Greet Minnen vs Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka vs Svetlana Kuznetsova, Ana Konjuh vs Aryna Sabalenka; Pablo Andujar vs Dominic Thiem, Kei Nishikori vs Alessandro Giannessi, Karen Khachanov vs Jiri Vesely, Grigor Dimitrov vs Marcos Giron, Alexander Zverev vs Oscar Otte, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jeremy Chardy

Here are the matches the above mentioned names will play on Day 1 of the second Grand Slam tournament of the year:

French Open 2021 Day 1 LIVE Updates: Naomi Osaka will be the headline act on Day 1 as French Open begins in Paris on Sunday. Over the course of the day, Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka will be the other big names to play from the women’s singles draw. Among the men, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Kei Nishikori, Karen Khachanov, Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the stars taking the court. Follow all the updates from Roland Garros on Sunday as News18 Sports’ keeps a track of all the results.

Rafael Nadal’s attempt to a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros will be in focus over the coming fortnight. However, it won’t be easy for the third-seeded Spaniard, as world No.1 Novak Djokovic and fellow 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer are in the same part of the men’s draw. The draw is such that the three most successful players in the history of the men’s game will be on a collision course, which means no more than one of them can reach the final. The trio won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them and they will be challenged by the likes of Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev along the way.

In the women’s draw, reigning champion Iga Swiatek will defend her title just seven months after winning it, on account of last year’s Covid-delayed start. The iconic Grand Slam will also see second seed Naomi Osaka making a comeback after missing it last year. She could take on American great Serena Williams in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Serena will be eyeing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The action can also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here