French Open 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: Medvedev vs Tsitsipas in Quarters, Zverev Also in Action

French Open 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: Daniil Medvedev, seeded 2nd, will face off against 5th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. Seed no. 6 Alexander Zverev takes on unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the other men’s quarter-final. In the women’s singles event, Elena Rybakina, who upset Serena Williams in the fourth round, faces her doubles partner, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Rybakina hasn’t dropped a set en route to her first quarterfinal at a major, while Pavlyuchenkova is playing in the quarters at Roland Garros for the first time in a decade. The other match involves two unseeded players competing in their first Grand Slam quarterfinal — Paula Badosa of Spain and Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.