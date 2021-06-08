sports

News18» News»Sports»French Open 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: Medvedev vs Tsitsipas in Quarters, Zverev Also in Action
French Open 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: Medvedev vs Tsitsipas in Quarters, Zverev Also in Action

French Open 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas face-off in the quarter-finals as Alexander Zverev, Alejandro Davidovich, Elena Rybakina, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Paula Badosa and Tamara Zidansek also in action.

News18 Sports | June 08, 2021, 15:56 IST
Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Event Highlights

French Open 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: Daniil Medvedev, seeded 2nd, will face off against 5th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. Seed no. 6 Alexander Zverev takes on unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the other men’s quarter-final. In the women’s singles event, Elena Rybakina, who upset Serena Williams in the fourth round, faces her doubles partner, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Rybakina hasn’t dropped a set en route to her first quarterfinal at a major, while Pavlyuchenkova is playing in the quarters at Roland Garros for the first time in a decade. The other match involves two unseeded players competing in their first Grand Slam quarterfinal — Paula Badosa of Spain and Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.

Jun 08, 2021 15:56 (IST)

Paula Badosa is 3-0 up Tamara Zidansek in a flash!

But the Slovenian Tamara fights back and breaks back to make it 1-3. 

Jun 08, 2021 15:39 (IST)
Jun 08, 2021 15:37 (IST)

The first match of the day...

Jun 08, 2021 15:23 (IST)

Former junior champion Paula Badosa of Spain will face Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia. Zidansek is the first woman from her country to advance so deep at a major.

Doubles partners Elena Rybakina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova then play against each other on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rybakina is the third woman from Kazakhstan to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. Pavlyuchenkova already reached this stage in Paris 10 years ago.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev will play fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's draw. The other men’s match will be between No. 6 Alexander Zverev and unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. Davidovich Fokina will be playing in his first major quarterfinal.

French Open 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: Medvedev vs Tsitsipas in Quarters, Zverev Also in Action
Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas (AP)

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The action can also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.

