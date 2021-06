Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of Day 11 of French Open. World number one Djokovic, the 2016 champion, and an 18-time Grand Slam title winner, faces Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini. Reigning champion Rafael Nadal meets Argentine 10th seed Diego Schwartzman. In the women’s quarter-finals, American teenager Coco Gauff bids to continue her dream run when she takes on Czech Barbora Krejcikova, while holder Iga Swiatek faces Greek Maria Sakkari.

Fancy seeing you here 😱 Sakkari and Swiatek paired up in practice leading up to the tournament, but now they must square off for a spot in the SFs 👇 #RolandGarros

From practise partners to quarterfinal rivals, the story of Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The action can also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.

