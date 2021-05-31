sports

French Open 2021 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Kiki Bertens in Trouble; Swiatek Medvedev, Federer, Serena in Action Later
French Open 2021 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Kiki Bertens in Trouble; Swiatek Medvedev, Federer, Serena in Action Later

French Open 2021 Day 2 Live Updates: Daniil Medvedev, Roger Federer, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams are among the big names in action on Monday.

News18 Sports | May 31, 2021, 15:11 IST
French Open 2021 Day 2 LIVE Updates (Photo Credit: Reuters)

French Open 2021 Day 2 Live Updates: Kiki Bertens and Marketa Vondrousova are the two seeded players in trouble among the matches going on at the moment. Roger Federer and Serena Williams will be headlining the second day of Roland Garros, after an action-packed day 1 in Paris. In the women’s draw, Iga Swiatek, Bianca Andreescu, Elise Mertens, Sofia Kenin, Belinda Bencic, Garbine Muguruza and Serena are the top seeds in action. In the men’s draw, the top seeds in action are Daniil Medvedev, Federer and David Goffin. Follow all the updates with News18 Sports’ as we track all the results throughout the course of the day.

Here are the matches the above mentioned names will play on Day 2 of the second Grand Slam tournament of the year:

Kaja Juvan vs Iga Swiatek, Bianca Andreescu vs Tamara Zidansek, Storm Sanders vs Elise Mertens, Sofia Kenin vs Jelena Ostapenko, Nadia Podoroska vs Belinda Bencic, Garbine Muguruza vs Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams vs Irina-Camelia Begu; Alexander Bublik vs Daniil Medvedev, Denis Istomin vs Roger Federer, Lorenzo Musetti vs David Goffin

May 31, 2021 15:11 (IST)

Some beautiful visuals of French Open preparations and area around!

May 31, 2021 15:10 (IST)

Jannik Sinner has already taken the first set against Herbert while Querrey vs Isner is expectedly neck-and-neck. In the women's games, Kiki Bertens is on the verge of losing the first set to Hercog, Upset Alert!

May 31, 2021 14:48 (IST)

MATCHES THAT HAVE BEGUN:

Women's Singles: Kaia Kanepi vs Marketa Vondrousova, Rebecca Peterson vs Shelby Rogers, Alize Cornet vs Harmony Tan, Kiki Bertens vs Polona Hercog, Madison Brengle vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano

Men's Singles: Jannik Sinner vs Pierre-Hughes Herbert, Sam Querrey vs John Isner, Steve Johnson vs Frances Tiafoe, Maximilan Marterer vs Filip Krajinovic, Francisco Cerundolo vs Thiago Monteiro

May 31, 2021 14:23 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev has not enjoyed his time at clay so far, which makes for an interesting campaign upcoming for him at the French Open.

May 31, 2021 13:53 (IST)

Mats Wilander is backing Iga Swiatek!

May 31, 2021 13:51 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on the second day of French Open 2021. Roger Federer and Serena Williams will be headlining the day while Iga Swiatek begins her title defence and Daniil Medvedev will be in action too.

Rafael Nadal’s attempt to a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros will be in focus over the coming fortnight. However, it won’t be easy for the third-seeded Spaniard, as world No.1 Novak Djokovic and fellow 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer are in the same part of the men’s draw. The draw is such that the three most successful players in the history of the men’s game will be on a collision course, which means no more than one of them can reach the final. The trio won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them and they will be challenged by the likes of Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev along the way.

In the women’s draw, reigning champion Iga Swiatek will defend her title just seven months after winning it, on account of last year’s Covid-delayed start. The iconic Grand Slam will also see second seed Naomi Osaka making a comeback after missing it last year. She could take on American great Serena Williams in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Serena will be eyeing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The action can also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here