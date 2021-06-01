French Open 2021 Day 3 LIVE Updates: Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic Begin Campaign

NBA star Stephen Curry came out in support of Naomi Osaka fiercely while Victoria Azarenka also had an interesting take following the Japanese's withdrawal from the French Open.
French Open 2021 Day 3 Live Updates: Ashleigh Barty, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be headlining the third day of Roland Garros in Paris. In the women’s draw, Jennifer Brady, Maria Sakkari, Elina Svitolina, Barty, Karolina Muchova, Coco Gauff and Karolina Pliskova are the top seeds in action. In the men’s draw, the top seeds in action are Gael Monfils, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Matteo Berrettini, Diego Schwartzman, Nadal and Djokovic. Follow all the updates with News18 Sports’ as we track all the results throughout the course of the day.
Here are the matches the above mentioned names will play on Day 3 of the second Grand Slam tournament of the year:
Anastasija Sevastova vs Jennifer Brady, Maria Sakkari vs Katarina Zavatska, Oceane Babel vs Elina Svitolina, Barty vs Bernarda Pera, Andrea Petkovic vs Karolina Muchova, Coco Gauff vs Aleksandra Krunic, Karolina Pliskova vs Donna Vekic; Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Gael Monfils, Jan-Lennard Struff vs Andrey Rublev, Andreas Seppi vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, Matteo Berrettini vs Taro Daniel, Diego Schwartzman vs Lu Yen-hsun, Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin, Djokovic vs Tennys Sandgren
Serena Williams said she has experienced some "very difficult" press conference herself and she "feels for" Naomi Osaka.
ONGOING MATCHES:
Men's Singles: Yasutaka Uchiyama vs Marco Cecchinato, Mikael Ymer vs Roberto Carballes Baena, Alex de Minaur vs Stefano Travaglia, Ricardas Berankis vs Ugo Humbert
Women's Singles: Jasmine Paolini vs Stefanie Vogele, Maria Sakkari vs Katarina Zavatska, Yulia Putintseva vs Ons Jabeur, Irina Bara vs Astra Sharma, Liang En-shuo vs Fiona Ferro, Ann Li vs Margarita Gasparyan, Anastasija Sevastova vs Jennifer Brady
Roland Garros is prepared for the third day!
Getting into the swing of things 🎾#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/LXo40vIHlE— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2021
Rafael Nadal’s attempt to a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros will be in focus over the coming fortnight. However, it won’t be easy for the third-seeded Spaniard, as world No.1 Novak Djokovic and fellow 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer are in the same part of the men’s draw. The draw is such that the three most successful players in the history of the men’s game will be on a collision course, which means no more than one of them can reach the final. The trio won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them and they will be challenged by the likes of Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev along the way.
In the women’s draw, reigning champion Iga Swiatek will defend her title just seven months after winning it, on account of last year’s Covid-delayed start. The iconic Grand Slam will also see second seed Naomi Osaka making a comeback after missing it last year. She could take on American great Serena Williams in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Serena will be eyeing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.
When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?
The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.
Where do I watch the matches live on television?
The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?
The action can also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.
