French Open 2021 Day 3 LIVE Updates: Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic Begin Campaign

French Open 2021 Day 3 Live Updates: Ashleigh Barty, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be headlining the third day of Roland Garros in Paris. In the women’s draw, Jennifer Brady, Maria Sakkari, Elina Svitolina, Barty, Karolina Muchova, Coco Gauff and Karolina Pliskova are the top seeds in action. In the men’s draw, the top seeds in action are Gael Monfils, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Matteo Berrettini, Diego Schwartzman, Nadal and Djokovic. Follow all the updates with News18 Sports’ as we track all the results throughout the course of the day.

Here are the matches the above mentioned names will play on Day 3 of the second Grand Slam tournament of the year:

Anastasija Sevastova vs Jennifer Brady, Maria Sakkari vs Katarina Zavatska, Oceane Babel vs Elina Svitolina, Barty vs Bernarda Pera, Andrea Petkovic vs Karolina Muchova, Coco Gauff vs Aleksandra Krunic, Karolina Pliskova vs Donna Vekic; Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Gael Monfils, Jan-Lennard Struff vs Andrey Rublev, Andreas Seppi vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, Matteo Berrettini vs Taro Daniel, Diego Schwartzman vs Lu Yen-hsun, Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin, Djokovic vs Tennys Sandgren