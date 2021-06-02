Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on the fourth day of the French Open 2021 in Paris. Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be headlining the third day.

Here are the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 4 of the second Grand Slam tournament of the year:

French Open 2021 Day 4 Live Updates: Seventh seed Serena Williams is back in action on day four of the French Open, where she takes on unseeded Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round. Williams, who is chasing an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title, won her last major at the 2017 Australian Open. Follow all the updates with News18 Sports’ as we track all the results throughout the course of the day.

Karen Khachanov (Russia) v Kei Nishikori (Japan)Serena Williams (U.S.) v Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania)Tommy Paul (U.S.) v Daniil Medvedev (Russia)Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Roman Safiullin (Russia)Polona Hercog (Slovenia) v Caroline Garcia (France)Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Pedro Martinez (Spain)Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) v 3-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)Daria Kasatkina (Russia) v Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) v Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain)Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Clara Tauson (Denmark)Enzo Couacaud (France) v 12-Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)

Meanwhile, third seed Aryna Sabalenka will meet Aliaksandra Sasnovich in an all-Belarusian clash out on Court Suzanne Lenglen, while their compatriot, 15th seed Victoria Azarenka, faces Denmark’s Clara Tauson on Court Simonne Mathieu.

In the men’s category, second seed Daniil Medvedev will look to build on his morale-boosting first-round victory when he takes on unseeded American Tommy Paul for the first time in his career.

Medvedev had never won a match at Roland Garros in four attempts prior to his 6-3 6-3 7-5 win over Alexander Bublik on Sunday, but the Russian now seeks to make it two in a row against Paul, who has also never reached the third round.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and sixth seed Alexander Zverev are also in action, taking on Spain’s Pedro Martinez and Russia’s Roman Safiullin, respectively.

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The action can also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.

