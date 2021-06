French Open 2021 Day 5 Live Updates: Rafael Nadal on his 35th birthday will take on Richard Gasquet at Court Philippe Chatrier, his longtime rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic too will be in action today. In the women’s division, world number one Ash Barty takes on Magda Linette and reigning champions Iga Swiatek faces Rebecca Peterson.



Here are the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 5 of the second Grand Slam tournament of the year: