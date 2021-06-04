Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on the sixth day of the French Open 2021 in Paris. Former world no.1 Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. Stefanos Tsitsipas faces the first real test of his title credentials against John Isner. Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Reilly Opelka and Alexander Zverev faces Laslo Djere.

Serena + Tsitsipas + Sabalenka Day 6 has the goods. More on the Friday storylines to follow at #RolandGarros .👇

Serena Williams + Elina Svitolina + Aryna Sabalenka + Stefanos Tsitsipas + Daniil Medvedev + Alex Zverev = Blockbuster Friday at the French Open

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova VS Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina vs Elena Vesnina Tamara zidansek vs Katerina Siniakova Victoria Azarenka vs Madison Keys

Here are the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 6 of the second Grand Slam tournament of the year:

French Open 2021 Day 6 Live Updates: Former world number one Serena Williams resumes her quest of the eluding 24th Grand Slam title with a third round battle against fellow American Danielle Collins. In the men’s division, Daniil Medvedev takes on Reilly Opelka while Stefanos Tsitsipas will be up against John Isner.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v John Isner (USA) [31] |Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [21] v Elena Vesnina (RUS) | Fabio Fognini (ITA) [27] v Federico Delbonis (ARG) | Reilly Opelka (USA) [32] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) |Polona Hercog (SLO) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [20] |

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [31] v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [3] |

Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI) | Steve Johnson (USA) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [12] | Paula Badosa (ESP) [33] v Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Casper Ruud (NOR)[15] v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) |

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS) |

Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) v Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) |

Marcos GIRON (USA) v Cristian GARIN (CHI) [22] |

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The action can also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.

