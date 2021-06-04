sports

French Open 2021 Day 6 Live Updates: Serena Williams, Medvedev and Tsitsipas, Set Up Blockbuster Friday
French Open 2021 Day 6 Live Updates: Serena Williams, Medvedev and Tsitsipas, Set Up Blockbuster Friday

French Open 2021 Day 6 Live Updates: Serena Williams takes on Danielle Collins, Daniil Medvedev faces Reilly Opelka while Stefanos Tsitsipas will be up against John Isner.

News18 Sports | June 04, 2021, 14:51 IST
French Open

Event Highlights

French Open 2021 Day 6 Live Updates: Former world number one Serena Williams resumes her quest of the eluding 24th Grand Slam title with a third round battle against fellow American Danielle Collins. In the men’s division, Daniil Medvedev takes on Reilly Opelka while Stefanos Tsitsipas will be up against John Isner.

Here are the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 6 of the second Grand Slam tournament of the year:

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) [15] v Madison Keys (USA)[23] | Alexander Zverev (GER) [6] v Laslo Djere (SRB) | Serena Williams (USA) [7] v Danielle Collins (USA) |

Jun 04, 2021 14:51 (IST)

ONGOING MATCHES

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova VS Aryna Sabalenka
Elena Rybakina vs Elena Vesnina
Tamara zidansek vs Katerina Siniakova
Victoria Azarenka vs Madison Keys


Casper Ruud vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Jun 04, 2021 14:12 (IST)

Day 6: ORDER OF PLAY

Court Phillipe Chatrier
Victoria Azarenka (BLR) [15] v Madison Keys (USA)[23]
Alexander Zverev (GER) [6] v Laslo Djere (SRB)
Serena Williams (USA) [7] v Danielle Collins (USA)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v John Isner (USA) [31]


Court Suzanne Lenglen
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [21] v Elena Vesnina (RUS)
Fabio Fognini (ITA) [27] v Federico Delbonis (ARG)
Reilly Opelka (USA) [32] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
Polona Hercog (SLO) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [20]


Court Simonne Mathieu
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [31] v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [3]
Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)
Steve Johnson (USA) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [12]
Paula Badosa (ESP) [33] v Ana Bogdan (ROU)


Court 14
Casper Ruud (NOR)[15] v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS)


Court 7
Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) v Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)
Marcos GIRON (USA) v Cristian GARIN (CHI) [22]

Jun 04, 2021 14:00 (IST)

Serena Williams + Elina Svitolina + Aryna Sabalenka + Stefanos Tsitsipas + Daniil Medvedev + Alex Zverev = Blockbuster Friday at the French Open

Jun 04, 2021 13:55 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on the sixth day of the French Open 2021 in Paris. Former world no.1 Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. Stefanos Tsitsipas faces the first real test of his title credentials against John Isner. Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Reilly Opelka and Alexander Zverev faces Laslo Djere.

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The action can also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.

