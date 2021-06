Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on the seventh day of the French Open 2021 in Paris. Reigning of both men's and women's division, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek will be in action today. While Nadal face fellow left-hander Cameron Norrie, Swiatek meanwhile faces a tough opponent in the form of Anett Kontaveit. World number Novak Djokovic too will play his third round match, so will Roger Federer.

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Barbora Krejcikova v Elina Svitolina

Novak Djokovic v Ricardas Berankis

Anett Kontaveit v Iga Swiatek

Dominik Koepfer v Roger Federer

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Diego Schwartzmann v Philipp Kohlschreiber

Sofia Kenin v Jessica Pegula

Rafael Nadal v Cameron Norrie

Coco Gauff v Jennifer Brady

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

Sloane Stephens v Karolina Muchova

Carlos Alcaraz v Jan-Lennard Struff

Maria Sakkari v Elise Mertens

Matteo Berrettini v Soon-woo Kwon

Court 14

Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara v Irina Begu/Nadia Podoroska

Jan SInner v Mikael Ymer

Magda Linette v Ons Jabeur

Caroline Garcia/Nicolas Mahut v Nicole Melichar/Ranjeev Ram

Court 7

Marco Cecchinato v Lorenzo Musetti

Marta Kostyuk v Varvara Gracheva

Karolina Pliskova /Kristyna Pliskova v Monica Niculescu/Jelena Ostapenko

Barbora Krejcikova and Filip Polasek v Alize Cornet and Edouard Roger-Vasselin

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The action can also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.

