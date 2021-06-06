sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»French Open 2021 Day 8 HIGHLIGHTS: Federer Withdraws, Serena Knocked Out, Tsitsipas vs Medvedev in Quarters
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

French Open 2021 Day 8 HIGHLIGHTS: Federer Withdraws, Serena Knocked Out, Tsitsipas vs Medvedev in Quarters

French Open 2021 Day 8 HIGHLIGHTS: Serena Williams was knocked out. Roger Federer withdraws from the tournament while Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will go against each other in the quarter-finals.

News18.com | June 06, 2021, 22:58 IST
French Open

Event Highlights

French Open 2021 Day 8 HIGHLIGHTS: Serena Williams was knocked out after a straight sets loss to Elena Rybakina. Daniil Medvedev set up the quarter-final game against Tsitsipas after win over Cristian Garin. Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals. Roger Federer withdrew from the French Open following a gruelling victory in the third round. Victoria Azarenka has been knocked out of Roland Garros after a fourth round loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Here are the matches that are scheduled to take on on Sunday, the eighth day of the Grand Slam:

Court Phillipe Chatrier

Read More
Jun 06, 2021 22:58 (IST)

Serena Williams has been knocked out of the French Open 2021 after a 3-6, 5-7 loss to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

Jun 06, 2021 22:00 (IST)

Elena Rybakina takes the first set off Serena Williams in their fourth round match. She takes the first set 6-3.

Jun 06, 2021 21:29 (IST)

Serena Williams is now in action at the Philippe Chatrier against Elena Rybakina.

Jun 06, 2021 21:15 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 win over Cristian Garin.

Jun 06, 2021 20:28 (IST)
Roger Federer Withdraws from French Open 2021 Despite Reaching Fourth Round

Roger Federer pulled out of French Open 2021 after a gruelling victory in his third round match.

Jun 06, 2021 20:26 (IST)

Stefanos Tsitsipas puts up a brilliant performance to get a 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 win over Pablo Carreno Busta. Tsitsipas was extremely solid throughout the match and sailed into the last eight.

Jun 06, 2021 19:07 (IST)
French Open 2021: Pavlyuchenkova Returns to Quarters a Decade on, Badosa in 1st Slam Last 8

French Open 2021: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated 15th seed Victoria Azarenka while Paula Badosa overcame Marketa Vondrousova to make the quarter-finals.

Jun 06, 2021 18:20 (IST)

Stefanos Tsitsipas is in action against Pablo Carreno Busta at the Philippe Chatrier!

Jun 06, 2021 17:53 (IST)

Victoria Azarenka is knocked out of French Open 2021 in the fourth round after a 7-5, 3-6, 2-6 loss to 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. A huge win for Pavlyuchenkova!

Jun 06, 2021 17:18 (IST)

Azarenka lost the second set 3-6 and now she is down a break early on in the third set. Pavlyuchenkova is playing extremely solid and Azarenka, at the moment, looks lost for ideas.

Jun 06, 2021 17:11 (IST)

20th seed Marketa Vondrousova is in action at Court Suzanne Lenglen against Paula Badosa and she is trailing by a set. Badosa took the first set 6-4.

Jun 06, 2021 17:05 (IST)

Azarenka fought from a break down to take the first set 7-5. And she got broken early in the second set only to be able to break back and take the set back on serve.

Jun 06, 2021 15:57 (IST)

The match between Victoria Aarenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has begun and the latter is leading currently in the first set.

Jun 06, 2021 14:56 (IST)

ONGOING MATCHES

Tamara Zidansek vs Sorana Cirstea's match is underway now in women's singles category. In the men's doubles, the match between the pair of Pedro Martinez /Pablo Andujar and the pair of Joran Vliegen/Sander Gille is on. In the women's doubles category, Irina-Camelia Begu and Nadia Podoroska are taking on Clara Burel and Chloe Paquet.

Jun 06, 2021 14:12 (IST)

Roger Federer is considering withdrawing from the French Open despite reaching the last 16 READ FULL STORY HERE

Jun 06, 2021 14:10 (IST)
Naomi Osaka Thanks Fans for Support After French Open Departure

Osaka also did not say when she plans to play next, putting her participation at Wimbledon and the Japan Olympics in doubt.

Jun 06, 2021 14:10 (IST)

SCHEDULED MATCHES

Court Phillipe Chatrier
Victoria Azarenka (BLR) [15] v Madison Keys (USA)[23]
Alexander Zverev (GER) [6] v Laslo Djere (SRB)
Serena Williams (USA) [7] v Danielle Collins (USA)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v John Isner (USA) [31]


Court Suzanne Lenglen
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [21] v Elena Vesnina (RUS)
Fabio Fognini (ITA) [27] v Federico Delbonis (ARG)
Reilly Opelka (USA) [32] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
Polona Hercog (SLO) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [20]

Court Simonne Mathieu
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [31] v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [3]
Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)
Steve Johnson (USA) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [12]
Paula Badosa (ESP) [33] v Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Court 14
Casper Ruud (NOR)[15] v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

Court 7
Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) v Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)
Marcos GIRON (USA) v Cristian GARIN (CHI) [22]

Jun 06, 2021 14:09 (IST)

Here's a recap of all the important stories from weel 1 of the Grand Slam

Jun 06, 2021 14:07 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on the eighth day of the French Open 2021 in Paris. On Sunday, former world no.1 Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Spanish clay court specialist Pablo Carreno Busta while Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev faces Cristian Garin.

French Open 2021 Day 8 HIGHLIGHTS: Federer Withdraws, Serena Knocked Out, Tsitsipas vs Medvedev in Quarters
French Open Day 8 Live (Images: Reuters)
Victoria Azarenka (BLR) [15] v Madison Keys (USA)[23]
Alexander Zverev (GER) [6] v Laslo Djere (SRB)
Serena Williams (USA) [7] v Danielle Collins (USA)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v John Isner (USA) [31]
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [21] v Elena Vesnina (RUS)
Fabio Fognini (ITA) [27] v Federico Delbonis (ARG)
Reilly Opelka (USA) [32] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
Polona Hercog (SLO) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [20]

Court Simonne Mathieu
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [31] v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [3]
Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)
Steve Johnson (USA) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [12]
Paula Badosa (ESP) [33] v Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Court 14
Casper Ruud (NOR)[15] v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

Court 7
Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) v Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)
Marcos GIRON (USA) v Cristian GARIN (CHI) [22]

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The action can also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here