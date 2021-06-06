French Open 2021 Day 8 HIGHLIGHTS: Federer Withdraws, Serena Knocked Out, Tsitsipas vs Medvedev in Quarters

French Open 2021 Day 8 HIGHLIGHTS: Serena Williams was knocked out after a straight sets loss to Elena Rybakina. Daniil Medvedev set up the quarter-final game against Tsitsipas after win over Cristian Garin. Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals. Roger Federer withdrew from the French Open following a gruelling victory in the third round. Victoria Azarenka has been knocked out of Roland Garros after a fourth round loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Here are the matches that are scheduled to take on on Sunday, the eighth day of the Grand Slam:

Court Phillipe Chatrier

