French Open 2021 Day 8 HIGHLIGHTS: Federer Withdraws, Serena Knocked Out, Tsitsipas vs Medvedev in Quarters

Serena Williams has been knocked out of the French Open 2021 after a 3-6, 5-7 loss to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.
Can't wait to see you in 2022, Serena 👋#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/mFmVjeGETW— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
French Open 2021 Day 8 HIGHLIGHTS: Serena Williams was knocked out after a straight sets loss to Elena Rybakina. Daniil Medvedev set up the quarter-final game against Tsitsipas after win over Cristian Garin. Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals. Roger Federer withdrew from the French Open following a gruelling victory in the third round. Victoria Azarenka has been knocked out of Roland Garros after a fourth round loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Here are the matches that are scheduled to take on on Sunday, the eighth day of the Grand Slam:
Court Phillipe Chatrier
Serena Williams is now in action at the Philippe Chatrier against Elena Rybakina.
Sunny skies and Serena ☀️#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/u6wywnLJXx— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
Daniil Medvedev advanced to the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 win over Cristian Garin.
Second seed. Second week✌️@DaniilMedwed downs Garin 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 to advance to a first fourth round in Paris. Up next, Tsitsipas.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eFh4C6BeXo— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
Roger Federer pulled out of French Open 2021 after a gruelling victory in his third round match.
Stefanos Tsitsipas puts up a brilliant performance to get a 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 win over Pablo Carreno Busta. Tsitsipas was extremely solid throughout the match and sailed into the last eight.
No stopping Stefanos 🛑— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
No. 5 seed @steftsitsipas secures his place back in the #RolandGarros quarter-finals after overcoming Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2, 7-5. pic.twitter.com/Pad8V92qYw
French Open 2021: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated 15th seed Victoria Azarenka while Paula Badosa overcame Marketa Vondrousova to make the quarter-finals.
Stefanos Tsitsipas is in action against Pablo Carreno Busta at the Philippe Chatrier!
Tsitsipas time 🇬🇷@pablocarreno91 v @steftsitsipas are up next for a spot in the #RolandGarros QF 💥 pic.twitter.com/tFGFvAUKxv— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
Victoria Azarenka is knocked out of French Open 2021 in the fourth round after a 7-5, 3-6, 2-6 loss to 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. A huge win for Pavlyuchenkova!
Turning back the clock ⏰@nastiapav storms back to defeat Azarenka 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 and reach the quarters at #RolandGarros for the first time in a decade! 👏 pic.twitter.com/gpY9hnmYT1— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
20th seed Marketa Vondrousova is in action at Court Suzanne Lenglen against Paula Badosa and she is trailing by a set. Badosa took the first set 6-4.
A first tour-level career meeting today between @VondrousovaM & @paulabadosa, but they have met on the Parisian clay before... way back in the 2015 Junior tournament.— ITF (@ITFTennis) June 6, 2021
Badosa went onto win the Junior title that year. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/XzuL8q6f4z
Azarenka fought from a break down to take the first set 7-5. And she got broken early in the second set only to be able to break back and take the set back on serve.
1️⃣ down, 1️⃣ to go @vika7 grabs the opener 7-5 over Pavlyuchenkova and is one set away from the #RolandGarros QF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/krlnNFXiaU— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
The match between Victoria Aarenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has begun and the latter is leading currently in the first set.
Ready? Play. 🔥@vika7 & @NastiaPav are up on Chatrier for a spot in the quarter-finals. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/CjgDQbaoid— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
ONGOING MATCHES
Tamara Zidansek vs Sorana Cirstea's match is underway now in women's singles category. In the men's doubles, the match between the pair of Pedro Martinez /Pablo Andujar and the pair of Joran Vliegen/Sander Gille is on. In the women's doubles category, Irina-Camelia Begu and Nadia Podoroska are taking on Clara Burel and Chloe Paquet.
Who will take their place in the quarter-finals?— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
Zidanesk v Cirstea starts now. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/L3ZjfgHEmL
Osaka also did not say when she plans to play next, putting her participation at Wimbledon and the Japan Olympics in doubt.
SCHEDULED MATCHES
Court Phillipe Chatrier
Victoria Azarenka (BLR) [15] v Madison Keys (USA)[23]
Alexander Zverev (GER) [6] v Laslo Djere (SRB)
Serena Williams (USA) [7] v Danielle Collins (USA)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v John Isner (USA) [31]
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [21] v Elena Vesnina (RUS)
Fabio Fognini (ITA) [27] v Federico Delbonis (ARG)
Reilly Opelka (USA) [32] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
Polona Hercog (SLO) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [20]
Court Simonne Mathieu
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [31] v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [3]
Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)
Steve Johnson (USA) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [12]
Paula Badosa (ESP) [33] v Ana Bogdan (ROU)
Court 14
Casper Ruud (NOR)[15] v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS)
Court 7
Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) v Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)
Marcos GIRON (USA) v Cristian GARIN (CHI) [22]
Here's a recap of all the important stories from weel 1 of the Grand Slam
Seeds fall ✅— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
Youngsters shine ✅
Familiar names breakthrough ✅
Week 1 at #RolandGarros really had it all! Recap👇
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on the eighth day of the French Open 2021 in Paris. On Sunday, former world no.1 Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Spanish clay court specialist Pablo Carreno Busta while Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev faces Cristian Garin.
When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?
The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.
Where do I watch the matches live on television?
The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?
The action can also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.
