News18» News»Sports»French Open 2021 Day 9 Live Updates: Djokovic Wins as Musetti Retires; Gauff Creates History
French Open 2021 Day 9 Live Updates: Djokovic Wins as Musetti Retires; Gauff Creates History

French Open 2021 Day 9 Live Updates: Novak Djokovic won as Lorenzo Musetti retired as Jannik Sinner takes on Rafael Nadal next at Roland Garros with Coco Gauff picking up a historic win but Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin crashed out.

News18.com | June 07, 2021, 20:56 IST
French Open Day 9

Event Highlights

French Open 2021 Day 9 Live Updates: Novak Djokovic wins as Lorenzo Musetti retired with the score reading  6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-0, 4-0. Jannik Sinner will get a crack at serial Clay court king Rafael Nadal next in the round of 16. Diego Schwartzman beat Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (9), 6-4, 7-5. In the women’s draw, 17-year-old Coco Gauff served superbly to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur. Barbora Krejcikova reached the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time by routing 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0. 4th seed Sofia Kenin lost to Maria Sakkari 1-6, 3-6. Reigning champion Iga Swiatek is in action up next.

Here are the matches that are scheduled to take on on Sunday, the eighth day of the Grand Slam:

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Jun 07, 2021 20:56 (IST)

Maria Sakkari knocks out 4th seed Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-3!

Jun 07, 2021 20:32 (IST)

Lorenzo Musetti retires hurt! Novak Djokovic through to quarter-finals!

Musetti took a medical timeout after the fourth set, briefly left the court, and conceded after losing the next four games. The score was 6-7 (7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0. Djokovic lost only 10 points in the third set and four in the fourth, and won the final 13 games.

Seeded No. 1, Djokovic remained in contention for his second French Open title, and his 19th at a Grand Slam. He improved to 34-10 in five-setters.

The Serb advanced to the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the 15th time. He’ll next play another Italian, No. 9-seeded Matteo Berrettini, who advanced when Roger Federer withdrew.

Jun 07, 2021 20:14 (IST)

Maria Sakkari takes the first set against Sofia Kenin 6-1!

Jun 07, 2021 20:06 (IST)

With Love from Djoker! Novak Djokovic draws level against Lorenzo Musetti, taking the fourth set 6-0!

Jun 07, 2021 19:59 (IST)

What a turnaround! Novak Djokovic is a man possessed! The Serbian races to a 4-0 lead against Musetti.    

Jun 07, 2021 19:43 (IST)

Novak Djokovic is not givving up! He win the third set 6-1 against Lorenzo Musetti.

Musetti still leads Djoker 2-1!

Jun 07, 2021 19:28 (IST)

Meanwhile, Diego Schwartzman beats Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (9), 6-4, 7-5!

Schwartzman has yet to drop a set in Paris. He made it to the semifinals last year at Roland Garros. He lost to Rafael Nadal. He will either face the 13-time champion or 18th-seeded Jannik Sinner in the next round.

Jun 07, 2021 19:19 (IST)

World No. 1 and the top seed is on the verge of being knocked out!

Lorenzo Musetti takes the second set 7-6 (7-2) against Novak Djokovic! Had won the first set 7-6 (9-7)!

Jun 07, 2021 19:08 (IST)

Another tie-breaker!

Sit tight guys... its now Novak Djokovic 5-5 Lorenzo Musetti!

Jun 07, 2021 18:46 (IST)

Musetti and Djoko at 3-3-!

The action in the second set remains frantic as both Djokovic and Musetti are not giving an inch to their opponent. It is tied at 3-3 at the moment... is this the end of the road for the World no.1? 

Jun 07, 2021 18:20 (IST)

Lorenzo Musetti Wins First Set 7-6

That was some impressive display by the Italian in the first set, from 1-3 down he levelled at 4-4, from there on he tested Djokovic like no one has ever in this tournament so far. Musetti took the set to 6-6 then in the tie-breaker made another comeback from 1-3 down then unleashed a cross-court winner to seal the set 9-7.

Jun 07, 2021 18:00 (IST)

Novak Djokovic v Lorenzo Musetti

The world number one was 3-1 ahead in the first set, from there Musetti won a 27-shot rally to level the socre 4-4. The Italian is really giving Novak Djokovi a run for his money with his immense ground coverage. Djokovic then won a 23-shot rally to go 6-5 ahead. But Musetti landed a looping cross-court winner from an impossible angle to make it 6-6.

Jun 07, 2021 17:33 (IST)

Here's what Coco Gauff had to say after securing her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Jun 07, 2021 17:32 (IST)

Novak Djokovic v Lorenzo Musetti

The World number one may be leading but Djokovic is made work hard by the Italian teenager. Musetti's ground coverage has been really impressive.

Djokovic: 3

Musetti: 2

Jun 07, 2021 17:21 (IST)
Naomi Osaka Has Pulled Out Berlin WTA Grasscourt Tournament, Organisers Confirm

The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner has been in the spotlight since withdrawing from Roland Garros

Jun 07, 2021 17:17 (IST)

DJOKOVIC'S MATCH BEGINS

World number 1 Novak Djokovic's match has also started and the Serbian is currently leading Lorenzo Musetti 2-1 in the first set.

Jun 07, 2021 17:03 (IST)

COCO GAUFF ENTERS QF

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff became the youngest Grand Slam quarter-finalist in 15 years on Monday when she defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-1

Jun 07, 2021 16:29 (IST)

DYLAN ALCOTT WINS QUAD WHEELCHAIR SINGLES TITLE

Dylan Alcott of Australia has won his third straight quad wheelchair singles crown in Paris with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Netherlands' Sam Schroder.

Jun 07, 2021 16:13 (IST)

Meanwhile, another American Coco Gauff is in action right now against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and the 17-year-old has bagged the first set, 6-3 and lead in the second 2-0

Jun 07, 2021 15:56 (IST)

SLOANE STEPHENS KNOCKED OUT

Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic has knocked out former US Open champion Sloane Stephens with an easy 6-2, 6-0 win to enter her first Grand Slam singles QF.

Jun 07, 2021 15:37 (IST)

MATCHES SCHEDULED

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

    Ons Jabeur v Coco Cauff
    Novak Djokovic v Lorenzo Musetti
    Rafael Nadal v Jannik Sinner
    Marta Kostyuk v Iga Swiatek

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

    Sloane Stephens v Barbora Krejcikova
    Diego Schwartzman v Jan-Lennard Struff
    Sofia Kenin v Maria Sakkari

Jun 07, 2021 15:37 (IST)

Sloane Stephens and Barbora Krejcikova kickstarted the day and currently the American is trailing by 2-6, 0-4

Jun 07, 2021 15:35 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on the ninth day of the French Open 2021 in Paris. On Monday, men's world no.1 Novak Djokovic will take on Italian teenager Jannik Sinner, while men's reigning champion, Rafael nadal will face Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16. In the women’s draw, American trio of Coco Gauff, Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens will bid for quarter-final spots after compatriot and 23-times Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams bowed out on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here