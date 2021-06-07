French Open 2021 Day 9 Live Updates: Djokovic Wins as Musetti Retires; Gauff Creates History

French Open 2021 Day 9 Live Updates: Novak Djokovic wins as Lorenzo Musetti retired with the score reading 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-0, 4-0. Jannik Sinner will get a crack at serial Clay court king Rafael Nadal next in the round of 16. Diego Schwartzman beat Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (9), 6-4, 7-5. In the women’s draw, 17-year-old Coco Gauff served superbly to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur. Barbora Krejcikova reached the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time by routing 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0. 4th seed Sofia Kenin lost to Maria Sakkari 1-6, 3-6. Reigning champion Iga Swiatek is in action up next.
Here are the matches that are scheduled to take on on Sunday, the eighth day of the Grand Slam:
COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER
Lorenzo Musetti retires hurt! Novak Djokovic through to quarter-finals!
Musetti took a medical timeout after the fourth set, briefly left the court, and conceded after losing the next four games. The score was 6-7 (7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0. Djokovic lost only 10 points in the third set and four in the fourth, and won the final 13 games.
Seeded No. 1, Djokovic remained in contention for his second French Open title, and his 19th at a Grand Slam. He improved to 34-10 in five-setters.
The Serb advanced to the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the 15th time. He’ll next play another Italian, No. 9-seeded Matteo Berrettini, who advanced when Roger Federer withdrew.
After a valiant effort, Musetti is forced to retire.
Maria Sakkari takes the first set against Sofia Kenin 6-1!
Upset ahead?
No.17 seed Sakkari secures the first set 6-1 over No.4 seed Kenin in just 27 minutes.
She's done it with points like this.
With Love from Djoker! Novak Djokovic draws level against Lorenzo Musetti, taking the fourth set 6-0!
Next Level Novak
Djokovic drops just FOUR points in the fourth set, dominating Musetti 6-0 in 17 minutes.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/wFJlz1Xefe
Novak Djokovic is not givving up! He win the third set 6-1 against Lorenzo Musetti.
Musetti still leads Djoker 2-1!
Djust keep fighting
Meanwhile, Diego Schwartzman beats Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (9), 6-4, 7-5!
Schwartzman has yet to drop a set in Paris. He made it to the semifinals last year at Roland Garros. He lost to Rafael Nadal. He will either face the 13-time champion or 18th-seeded Jannik Sinner in the next round.
World No. 1 and the top seed is on the verge of being knocked out!
Lorenzo Musetti takes the second set 7-6 (7-2) against Novak Djokovic! Had won the first set 7-6 (9-7)!
Expect the unexpected
🚨 Upset alert on Chatrier! Musetti leads Djokovic 2-0. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Wmyt8JVqwH
Lorenzo Musetti Wins First Set 7-6
That was some impressive display by the Italian in the first set, from 1-3 down he levelled at 4-4, from there on he tested Djokovic like no one has ever in this tournament so far. Musetti took the set to 6-6 then in the tie-breaker made another comeback from 1-3 down then unleashed a cross-court winner to seal the set 9-7.
Novak Djokovic v Lorenzo Musetti
The world number one was 3-1 ahead in the first set, from there Musetti won a 27-shot rally to level the socre 4-4. The Italian is really giving Novak Djokovi a run for his money with his immense ground coverage. Djokovic then won a 23-shot rally to go 6-5 ahead. But Musetti landed a looping cross-court winner from an impossible angle to make it 6-6.
Here's what Coco Gauff had to say after securing her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
A fierce competitor on and off the court
Welcome to your first Grand Slam QF @CocoGauff 👏#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0jeokqwyUw
The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner has been in the spotlight since withdrawing from Roland Garros
DJOKOVIC'S MATCH BEGINS
World number 1 Novak Djokovic's match has also started and the Serbian is currently leading Lorenzo Musetti 2-1 in the first set.
Sparks will fly!
Djokovic and Musetti go head-to-head for a spot in the quarter-finals.
Follow along: https://t.co/zcE4zWYJIY#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/OJpBasDzr8
DYLAN ALCOTT WINS QUAD WHEELCHAIR SINGLES TITLE
Dylan Alcott of Australia has won his third straight quad wheelchair singles crown in Paris with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Netherlands' Sam Schroder.
Title Town
🇦🇺@DylanAlcott picks up his third straight quad wheelchair singles crown in Paris with a 6-4, 6-2 win over 🇳🇱Sam Schroder. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0vivf21VIY
Meanwhile, another American Coco Gauff is in action right now against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and the 17-year-old has bagged the first set, 6-3 and lead in the second 2-0
Coming in hot 💥@CocoGauff takes the opening set over Jabeur 6-3.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Rjxl9PFlcX— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2021
SLOANE STEPHENS KNOCKED OUT
Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic has knocked out former US Open champion Sloane Stephens with an easy 6-2, 6-0 win to enter her first Grand Slam singles QF.
Achievement unlocked 🔓@BKrejcikova needs just over an hour to dismantle Stephens 6-2, 6-0 and reach her first Grand Slam singles quarter-final. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/tyJCG9Rzjt— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2021
Sloane Stephens and Barbora Krejcikova kickstarted the day and currently the American is trailing by 2-6, 0-4
And we're off
Stephens v Krejcikova face off for a spot in the quarters on Lenglen. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/OG84022kHA
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog on the ninth day of the French Open 2021 in Paris. On Monday, men's world no.1 Novak Djokovic will take on Italian teenager Jannik Sinner, while men's reigning champion, Rafael nadal will face Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16. In the women’s draw, American trio of Coco Gauff, Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens will bid for quarter-final spots after compatriot and 23-times Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams bowed out on Sunday.
Ons Jabeur v Coco Cauff
Novak Djokovic v Lorenzo Musetti
Rafael Nadal v Jannik Sinner
Marta Kostyuk v Iga Swiatek
COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN
Sloane Stephens v Barbora Krejcikova
Diego Schwartzman v Jan-Lennard Struff
Sofia Kenin v Maria Sakkari
