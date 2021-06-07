French Open 2021 Day 9 Live Updates: Djokovic Wins as Musetti Retires; Gauff Creates History

French Open 2021 Day 9 Live Updates: Novak Djokovic wins as Lorenzo Musetti retired with the score reading 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-0, 4-0. Jannik Sinner will get a crack at serial Clay court king Rafael Nadal next in the round of 16. Diego Schwartzman beat Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (9), 6-4, 7-5. In the women’s draw, 17-year-old Coco Gauff served superbly to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur. Barbora Krejcikova reached the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time by routing 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0. 4th seed Sofia Kenin lost to Maria Sakkari 1-6, 3-6. Reigning champion Iga Swiatek is in action up next.

Here are the matches that are scheduled to take on on Sunday, the eighth day of the Grand Slam:

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER