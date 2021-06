Defending champion Iga Swiatek eased into the French Open third round on Thursday with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson.

The eighth-seeded Pole goes on to face Estonian 30th seed Anett Kontaveit for a place in the last 16.

Swiatek hasn’t dropped a set at Roland Garros in her last nine matches.

