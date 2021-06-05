sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»French Open 2021: Elina Svitolina Knocked Out After Loss to Czech Barbora Krejcikova
1-MIN READ

French Open 2021: Elina Svitolina Knocked Out After Loss to Czech Barbora Krejcikova

Elina Svitolina (Photo Credit: AP)

Elina Svitolina (Photo Credit: AP)

French Open 2021: Elina Svitolina joined a host of seeded players out of the tournament.

Barbora Krejcikova knocked fifth seed Elina Svitolina out of the French Open on Saturday, leaving only three of the women’s top 10 seeds left in the tournament. Krejcikova reached the last 16 for the second successive year with a 6-3, 6-2 victory and goes on to face former US Open champion Sloane Stephens for a place in the quarter-finals. Fourth seed Sofia Kenin and eighth-seeded defending champion Iga Swiatek look to make the fourth round later Saturday.

Serena Williams, seeded seventh, plays her last 16 match on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 05, 2021, 18:42 IST