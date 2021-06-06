sports

French Open 2021: Iga Swiatek, Bethanie Mattek-Sands Save Seven Match Points to Beat 1st Seeds

Iga Swiatek (R) and Bethanie Mattek-Sands (Photo Credit: French Open Twitter)

Iga Swiatek kept her bid alive to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the French Open singles and doubles title at the same tournament.

Iga Swiatek kept her bid alive to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the French Open singles and doubles title at the same tournament, saving seven match points with partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands to reach the quarter-finals. Swiatek and Mattek-Sands staged an incredible recovery from 5-1 down in the final set against top seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens, to pull off an improbable 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory after more than three hours on court.

Poland’s Swiatek, the reigning singles champion, will continue the defence of her title on Monday against Marta Kostyuk in the last 16.

first published:June 06, 2021, 22:02 IST