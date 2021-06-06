French Open 2021: Iga Swiatek, Bethanie Mattek-Sands Save Seven Match Points to Beat 1st Seeds

Iga Swiatek kept her bid alive to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the French Open singles and doubles title at the same tournament, saving seven match points with partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands to reach the quarter-finals. Swiatek and Mattek-Sands staged an incredible recovery from 5-1 down in the final set against top seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens, to pull off an improbable 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory after more than three hours on court.

WE ARE NOT WORTHY @iga_swiatek and @matteksands save SEVEN match points, coming back from 1-5 down in the third to oust top seeds Hsieh/Mertens 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in three hours, 11 minutes. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/FvKWalEgdE— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021

Poland’s Swiatek, the reigning singles champion, will continue the defence of her title on Monday against Marta Kostyuk in the last 16.

