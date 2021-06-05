French Open 2021: Iga Swiatek Makes Last 16, Extends Roland Garros record to 10 Straight Wins

Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame an early break to defeat Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit and reach the French Open last 16 on Saturday. The eighth-seeded Pole won 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to stretch her record of straight-sets victories at Roland Garros to 10 matches. Swiatek reeled off 11 of the last 13 games on Saturday and will face Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk for a place in the quarter-finals.

“She had a fast start and I was late getting going," said Swiatek who had lost both her previous matches to Kontaveit.

