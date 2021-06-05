sports

French Open 2021: Iga Swiatek Makes Last 16, Extends Roland Garros record to 10 Straight Wins

Iga Swiatek (Photo Credit: French Open Twitter)

Iga Swiatek (Photo Credit: French Open Twitter)

French Open 2021: Iga Swiatek overcame a rocky start to dismantle Anett Kontaveit in the end and win 7-6(4), 6-0.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame an early break to defeat Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit and reach the French Open last 16 on Saturday. The eighth-seeded Pole won 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to stretch her record of straight-sets victories at Roland Garros to 10 matches. Swiatek reeled off 11 of the last 13 games on Saturday and will face Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk for a place in the quarter-finals.

“She had a fast start and I was late getting going," said Swiatek who had lost both her previous matches to Kontaveit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:June 05, 2021, 22:06 IST