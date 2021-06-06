sports

French Open 2021: It's Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev in Quarter-finals
French Open 2021: It's Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev in Quarter-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) and Daniil Medvedev (Photo Credit: Reuters and French Open Twitter)

French Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Pablo Carreno Busta while Daniil Medvedev defeated Cristian Garin to set up their quarter-final meet.

Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday for the second year running with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta. The Greek fifth seed will take on two-time Grand Slam runner-up Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the last four. Tsitsipas, 22, has reached the semi-finals at the past two majors, and was beaten in a thrilling five-setter by Novak Djokovic at last year’s Roland Garros.

He has won a tour-leading 37 matches this season, including 20 on clay.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia made the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday and he has a huge task in Stefanos Tsitsipas next.

Medvedev, who had never won a match at Roland Garros before this year, defeated Cristian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 in his last 16 tie.

June 06, 2021