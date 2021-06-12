French Open 2021 women’s singles final live updates: World number 32 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take on Barbora Krejčíková in an unexpected French Open Women’s Singles final on Saturday at the Phillipe Chatrier court in Paris. The match will get underway from 6:30 pm (IST). Pavlyuchenkova has reached this stage in her 52nd attempt. On the other hand, Krejcikova is known as the double specialist and this is her only fifth appearance in a singles main draw at a Grand Slam event. Barring French Open 2021, Krejcikova has never gone past the round of 16 in her previous attempts.

The duo was also helped by the fact that the top seeds just kept falling at Roland Garros this year. While world number one and 2019 champion Ashleigh Barty was knocked out in the second round, the 23 Slam queen Serena Williams bowed out in the fourth round. The world number two Naomi Osaka pulled out after the first round and 2018 champion Simona Halep did not even come to Paris.

When is French Open 2021 Women’s Final?