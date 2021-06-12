CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MumbaiRains#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»French Open 2021 Women’s Singles Final Live: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Barbora Krejcikova
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

French Open 2021 Women’s Singles Final Live: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Barbora Krejcikova

French Open 2021 Women’s Singles Final Live: Check here the live blow by blow account of the women’s singles final of the French Open between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova.

News18.com | June 12, 2021, 19:07 IST
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Barbora Krejcikova live updates

French Open 2021 women’s singles final live updates: World number 32 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take on Barbora Krejčíková in an unexpected French Open Women’s Singles final on Saturday at the Phillipe Chatrier court in Paris. The match will get underway from 6:30 pm (IST). Pavlyuchenkova has reached this stage in her 52nd attempt. On the other hand, Krejcikova is known as the double specialist and this is her only fifth appearance in a singles main draw at a Grand Slam event. Barring French Open 2021, Krejcikova has never gone past the round of 16 in her previous attempts.

The duo was also helped by the fact that the top seeds just kept falling at Roland Garros this year. While world number one and 2019 champion Ashleigh Barty was knocked out in the second round, the 23 Slam queen Serena Williams bowed out in the fourth round. The world number two Naomi Osaka pulled out after the first round and 2018 champion Simona Halep did not even come to Paris.

When is French Open 2021 Women’s Final?

Read More
Jun 12, 2021 19:07 (IST)

Krejcikova is on a roll in the first set now, She has twice broken her opponent today and emerges on the right side of a long rally to pocket the fifth game and take a solid 4-1 lead in the opening set of her maiden French Open final.

Jun 12, 2021 18:56 (IST)

Krejcikova takes the lead at 2-1.

Jun 12, 2021 18:53 (IST)

First Set: Oh well! Krejcikova breaks Pavlyuchenkova now, This contest is off to some start. Pavlyuchenkova looks a bity rusty during her serves. This one was a sort of a mini marathon which ends in Krejcikova's favour. All square at 1-1. 

Jun 12, 2021 18:49 (IST)

First Set: Pavlyuchenkova has broken Krejcikova in the opening game itself. She currently leads 1-0

Jun 12, 2021 18:47 (IST)

Meanwhile, the legendary  Martina Navratilova will present the French Open trophy to the winner of the women’s final. The former top-ranked Navratilova won Roland Garros twice in singles, in 1982 and 1984, and lost four times in the final. She also won the doubles title seven times.

Jun 12, 2021 18:38 (IST)

So both the players have entered the court. Both with an equal chance to win their maiden first Grand Slam title. Toss is done and Pavlyuchenkova decides to be the reciever. 

Jun 12, 2021 17:44 (IST)

Hello everyone! and welcome to our live coverage from the French Open women's singles final.

French Open 2021 Women’s Singles Final Live: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Barbora Krejcikova
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (left) and Barbora Krejcikova (AP Photo)

The women’s French Open final between Barbora Krejčíková and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take place on Saturday, June 12.

At what time French Open 2021 Women’s Final will take place?

The women’s final between Barbora Krejčíková and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take place at 06.30 PM (IST).

Where will the Women’s French Open 2021 Final take place?

French Open Women’s final will be played at the Phillipe Chatrier court in Paris.

Where can I watch the French Open Women’s Final on TV?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the French Open 2020 Women’s Final.

Where can I live stream the 2021 French Open Women’s Final online?

The women’s final can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here