Two men’s doubles players were removed from the French Open draw after testing positive for COVID-19, the French tennis federation (FFT), who organise the claycourt Grand Slam, said on Wednesday.

The FFT added that both players were in the same team but did not name them.

“The Roland Garros tournament organizers confirm that two players from the men’s doubles draw, on the same team, have tested positive for COVID-19," read a statement.

“In line with the tournament’s public health and safety protocol, the pair have been removed from the draw, which commenced yesterday, and the two players placed in quarantine. They will be replaced by the first team on the alternate list."

“Since the beginning of the tournament, 2,446 tests have been performed on players and their teams. This is the first occurrence in which the tournament organisers must remove players, in accordance with their health protocol," the statement further read.

According to SkySports, Croatian top seeds Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, who would have been strong favourites for the title, tested positive and since have been replaced in the draw by Spanish duo Pedro Martinez and Pablo Andujar.

Another Spanish pair, Feliciano Lopez and Jaume Munar, who had been due to face Mektic and Pavic, also disappeared from the draw and order of play, to be replaced by as-yet-unnamed alternates.

The start of the 2021 French Open tennis tournament was delayed by one week, the clay-court Grand Slam event was set to begin on 23 May, but started on 30 May in the hope of more fans being able to attend at Roland Garros.

Nearly 5,400 people per day are allowed on-site at the outset of the French Open, with expectations of even more allowed in at the tail end of the tournament, after the 2020 version was limited to 1,000 spectators daily when it started in September due to COVID-19 concerns.

(With Agency Inputs)

