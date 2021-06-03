Two men’s doubles players were removed from the French Open draw after testing positive for COVID-19, the French tennis federation (FFT), who organise the claycourt Grand Slam, said on Wednesday.
The FFT added that both players were in the same team but did not name them.
“The Roland Garros tournament organizers confirm that two players from the men’s doubles draw, on the same team, have tested positive for COVID-19," read a statement.
“In line with the tournament’s public health and safety protocol, the pair have been removed from the draw, which commenced yesterday, and the two players placed in quarantine. They will be replaced by the first team on the alternate list."
“Since the beginning of the tournament, 2,446 tests have been performed on players and their teams. This is the first occurrence in which the tournament organisers must remove players, in accordance with their health protocol," the statement further read.
According to SkySports, Croatian top seeds Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, who would have been strong favourites for the title, tested positive and since have been replaced in the draw by Spanish duo Pedro Martinez and Pablo Andujar.
