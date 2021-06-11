French Open 2021 Men’s Singles Semi-final Live Updates: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be playing each other for the 58th time when they meet in the French Open semifinals. That is the most matchups between any two men in the professional era of tennis. Djokovic leads 29-28 overall, but Nadal leads 10-6 in Grand Slam matchups and 7-1 at Roland Garros, including a straight-set victory in last year’s final. The other men’s semifinal Friday features No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece against No. 6 Alexander Zverev of Germany. Nadal is seeking his 14th championship in Paris and 21st Grand Slam title overall, which would break a tie he currently has with Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history. Djokovic is bidding for a 19th major trophy and a second at the French Open. Nadal owns a 105-2 career record at the clay-court major tournament and Djokovic is responsible for one of those defeats, which came in the 2015 quarterfinals. Neither Tsitsipas nor Zverev has played in a French Open final or won a Grand Slam title.

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.