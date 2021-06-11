CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Sports»French Open 2021 Men's Singles Semi-final Live Updates: Krejcikova-Siniakova Enter Women's Doubles Final, Zverev vs Tsitsipas Underway; Nadal vs Djokovic Later
French Open 2021 Men's Singles Semi-final Live Updates: The pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova are headed to their fourth major final as a team, downing Magda Linette/Bernanrda Pera 6-1, 6-2.

News18 Sports | June 11, 2021, 18:52 IST
French Open 2021 Men’s Singles Semi-final Live Updates: The pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have won the first semi-final of the day as they beat Magda Linette/Bernanrda Pera 6-1, 6-2 to enter the women’s doubles final.They will face the winner of the match between Iga Swiatek/Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Irina-Camelia Begu/Nadia Podoroska.

PREVIEW

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be playing each other for the 58th time when they meet in the French Open semifinals. That is the most matchups between any two men in the professional era of tennis. Djokovic leads 29-28 overall, but Nadal leads 10-6 in Grand Slam matchups and 7-1 at Roland Garros, including a straight-set victory in last year’s final. The other men’s semifinal Friday features No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece against No. 6 Alexander Zverev of Germany. Nadal is seeking his 14th championship in Paris and 21st Grand Slam title overall, which would break a tie he currently has with Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history. Djokovic is bidding for a 19th major trophy and a second at the French Open. Nadal owns a 105-2 career record at the clay-court major tournament and Djokovic is responsible for one of those defeats, which came in the 2015 quarterfinals. Neither Tsitsipas nor Zverev has played in a French Open final or won a Grand Slam title.

Jun 11, 2021 18:52 (IST)

Zverev vs Tsitsipas

The Greek is almost running away with the set

Tsitsipas 4-1 Zverev

Jun 11, 2021 18:50 (IST)

Zverev vs Tsitsipas

Zverev won a rally of 15 shots to go 30-15 ahead. Both of these players are looking to get their first French Open final berth and it looks Zverev is failing to control his nerves. He hit a wayward forehand to lose a point but he opened his account in this game.

Tsittsipas 3-1 Zverev

Jun 11, 2021 18:47 (IST)

Zverev vs Tsitsipas

It is fair to say the Zverev is struggling. He is not timing it well and his footbwork is also not assuring.

Tsitsipas 3-0 Zverev

Jun 11, 2021 18:45 (IST)

Zverev vs Tsitsipas

The German has already hit his first double-fault. Tsitsipas wins the next rally for two break points but Zverev replies with an ace. A forehand error by Zverev results in him losing his serve.

Tsitsipas 2-0 Zverev

Jun 11, 2021 18:36 (IST)

Zverev vs Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas took the first two points of the match after which Zverev made a comeback at 30-30. It goes to deuce, Tsitsipas finally wins the first game after Zverev hit a heavy volley.

Tsitsipas 1-0 Zverev

Jun 11, 2021 18:33 (IST)

Zverev vs Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas gets the semi-final underway. Earleir Alexander Zverev won the toss and he decided to receive.

Jun 11, 2021 18:28 (IST)

The second semi-final of the women's doubles is underway, the pair of Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands are taking on Irina-Camelia Begu and Nadia Podoroska. Cuurently, Swiatek and Mattek-Sands are leading in the first set.

Jun 11, 2021 18:24 (IST)

Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have arrived and they are on court. They play the first men's singles semi-final of this year's French Open

Jun 11, 2021 18:07 (IST)

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova Czech-s in into the final

The pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova are headed to their fourth major final as a team, downing Magda Linette/Bernanrda Pera 6-1, 6-2.

Jun 11, 2021 17:59 (IST)

Now, moving focus to the first men's singles semifinal of the Grand Slam, Alexander Zverev and Stafanos Tsitsipas have faced seven time so far and the Greek ace has won five of those encounters. Alexander Zvere won the the latest tie between them in Acapulco, Mexico 6-4, 7-6.

Jun 11, 2021 17:37 (IST)

What's more difficult than beating Rafael Nadal at French Open? US Open Twitter has the answer

Jun 11, 2021 17:24 (IST)

It must be noted that Barbora Krejcikova was involved in a high-octane women's singles semi-final against Maria Sakkari just yesterday. That match lasted for almost 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Jun 11, 2021 17:20 (IST)

Meanwhile, the women's doubles semi-final between Magda Linette/Bernarda Pera and Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova is underway...The 2018 Champions Krejcikova and Siniakovahave won the first set 6-1

Jun 11, 2021 17:02 (IST)
Chapter 58 of 'Historic Rivalry' for Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at French Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet once again in the semi-finals of the French Open at Roland Garros, the very place where they first clashed in 2006.

Jun 11, 2021 16:47 (IST)

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the French Open men's singles semi-finals - Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

