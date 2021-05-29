French Open 2021: Schedule, Where and When to Watch Roland Garros Matches, Live Streaming Details

Rafael Nadal’s attempt to a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros over the coming fortnight will be the main focus of the men’s draw at the 2021 edition of the French Open. However, it won’t be easy for the third-seeded Spaniard, as World No1 Novak Djokovic and fellow 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer are in the same part of the men’s draw.

The draw looks particularly exciting as three most successful players in the history of the men’s game will be on a collision course, which means no more than one of them can reach the final. The trio won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them and they will be challenged by the likes of Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev along the way.

In the women’s draw, reigning champion Iga Swiatek will defend her title just seven months after winning it, on account of last year’s Covid-delayed start. The iconic Grand Slam will also see second seed Naomi Osaka making a comeback after missing it last year. She could take on American great Serena Williams in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Serena will be eyeing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Ahead of the action from Paris begins, here are all the details:

French Open 2021 schedule

May 30 - June 1: 1st Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 2 - 3: 2nd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 4 - 5: 3rd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 6 - 7: 4th Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 8 -9: Quarter-Final - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 10: Semi-Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 11: Semi-Final - Men’s Singles; Final; Women’s Doubles

June 12: Women’s Singles Final; Men’s Doubles

June 13: Men’s Singles Final

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30and will rununtil Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The action can also be beamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here