French Open 2021: Serena William Beats Mihaela Buzarnescu to Step Closer to 24th Grand Slam

Serena Williams edged a little closer to a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a battling three-set win over 174th-ranked Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania at French Open on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Williams, a three-time champion in Paris, won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 and will face fellow American Danielle Collins for a place in the last 16.

Williams, seeded seventh, has been one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors since winning the Australian Open in 2017.

