French Open 2021: Sixth Seed Alexander Zverev Eases into Third Tound

French Open 2021: Sixth Seed Alexander Zverev Eases into Third Round
Alexander Zverev (Photo Credit: AP)

Alexander Zverev defeated Roman Safiullin 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6(1) in the second round at Roland Garros.

Alexander Zverev booked his spot in the third round at the French Open for the fourth straight year on Wednesday, seeing off Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in straight sets.

The German sixth seed, a two-time quarter-finalist, trailed 1-3 in the second and third sets but secured a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) victory.

Last year’s US Open runner-up will face the winner of the all-Serbian tie between Laslo Djere and Miomir Kecmanovic for a place in the last 16.

first published:June 02, 2021, 17:37 IST