French Open 2021 Women's Singles Semi-final LIVE Updates: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek and Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari

French Open 2021 Women’s Singles Semi-final LIVE Updates: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Tamara Zidansek, Barbora Krejcikova and Maria Sakkari are the four semi-finalists. After a wildly unpredictable women’s singles at the French Open, four Grand Slam semi-final debutants will line up on Thursday with a golden opportunity knocking. Not since the 1978 Australian Open have a quartet of players reached the semis of a women’s Grand Slam for the first time.

Chris O’Neil, ranked 111 in the world, won the title on that occasion although it was a relatively weak field with few of the top players even bothering to play the event. The same cannot be said this year and whoever out of the four semi-finalists holds the trophy aloft on Saturday will have truly earned it.

First up on Thursday on Court Philippe Chatrier is 31st seed Pavlyuchenkova against 85th-ranked Zidansek, the first Slovenian player to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam. Unseeded Krejcikova then takes on 17th seed Sakkari who, in becoming the first Greek woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final, enjoyed back-to-back wins over last year’s runner-up Sofia Kenin and on Wednesday reigning champion Iga Swiatek.