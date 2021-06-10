French Open 2021 Women's Singles Semi-final LIVE Updates: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek and Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari

After a fortnight of upsets at Roland Garros, no one in their right mind would wager their mortgage on who might be the last women standing.
Pavlyuchenkova, the oldest of the four semi-finalists at 29, has been knocking on the door in Grand Slams since she reached the French Open quarter-finals in 2011.
She lost that one and the next five Grand Slam quarter-finals she contested before finally breaking through that glass ceiling by outlasting Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in a marathon three-set battle on Tuesday.
Zidansek had never won a main draw match at the French Open until she ousted former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the first round — a result she said fuelled her with belief.
She showed great court craft to come through a topsy-turvy quarter-final against hard-hitting Spaniard Paula Badosa and will hope to mix it up against Pavlyuchenkova.
Sakkari’s straight sets win over Swiatek on Wednesday means that for the first time a Greek player has reached the semi-finals of the women’s and men’s singles at the same Slam after Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday.
On paper she is now the favourite but she lost to Krejcikova in Dubai in March and knows that while the title is tantalisingly in view, it remains a long way away.
Krejcikova, known more as a doubles specialist, stretched her winning run to a career-best 10 matches when she stopped the run of American teenager Coco Gauff on Wednesday and is hoping to become the first Czech player to win the women’s singles in Paris since Hana Mandlikova in 1981.
If she does she says it will be a tribute to the late Jana Novotna who helped her along the road to professional tennis.
