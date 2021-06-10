CHANGE LANGUAGE
French Open 2021 Women's Singles Semi-final LIVE Updates: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek and Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari
French Open 2021 Women's Singles Semi-final LIVE Updates: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek and Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari

French Open 2021 Women's Singles Semi-final LIVE Updates: Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova faces Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek and Czech Barbora Krejcikova takes on Greek Maria Sakkari.

News18 Sports | June 10, 2021, 18:26 IST
French Open 2021 Women's Singles Semi-final: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek and Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari

Event Highlights

French Open 2021 Women’s Singles Semi-final LIVE Updates: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Tamara Zidansek, Barbora Krejcikova and Maria Sakkari are the four semi-finalists. After a wildly unpredictable women’s singles at the French Open, four Grand Slam semi-final debutants will line up on Thursday with a golden opportunity knocking. Not since the 1978 Australian Open have a quartet of players reached the semis of a women’s Grand Slam for the first time.

Chris O’Neil, ranked 111 in the world, won the title on that occasion although it was a relatively weak field with few of the top players even bothering to play the event. The same cannot be said this year and whoever out of the four semi-finalists holds the trophy aloft on Saturday will have truly earned it.

First up on Thursday on Court Philippe Chatrier is 31st seed Pavlyuchenkova against 85th-ranked Zidansek, the first Slovenian player to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam. Unseeded Krejcikova then takes on 17th seed Sakkari who, in becoming the first Greek woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final, enjoyed back-to-back wins over last year’s runner-up Sofia Kenin and on Wednesday reigning champion Iga Swiatek.

Jun 10, 2021 18:26 (IST)

First up!

The 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is the most experienced. She finally made it to the last four at a major event after six previous losses in quarterfinals.

Pavlyuchenkova faces unseeded Tamara Zidansek in the first semifinal on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Jun 10, 2021 18:16 (IST)

Desirae Krawczyk of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain won the mixed doubles title at the French Open. The pair defeated Russians Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Their win ended Britain’s 39-year wait for a title at Roland Garros. The last British player to lift a trophy in the tournament's five main events was John Lloyd in the mixed doubles in 1982. He played with Wendy Turnbull of Australia.

Both Krawczyk and Salisbury were eliminated in the early stages of the doubles tournament in Paris and turned their focus to the mixed doubles.

Jun 10, 2021 18:08 (IST)
French Open 2021 Women's Semi-finals: Perfect Strangers as First-time Quartet Contest for Finals Berth

French Open 2021: For just the second time in the Open era, there are four first-time major semi-finalists in the women's singles, after the 1978 Australian Open.

Jun 10, 2021 18:04 (IST)

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the French Open women's singles semi-finals - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek and Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari.

After a fortnight of upsets at Roland Garros, no one in their right mind would wager their mortgage on who might be the last women standing.

Pavlyuchenkova, the oldest of the four semi-finalists at 29, has been knocking on the door in Grand Slams since she reached the French Open quarter-finals in 2011.

She lost that one and the next five Grand Slam quarter-finals she contested before finally breaking through that glass ceiling by outlasting Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in a marathon three-set battle on Tuesday.

Zidansek had never won a main draw match at the French Open until she ousted former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the first round — a result she said fuelled her with belief.

She showed great court craft to come through a topsy-turvy quarter-final against hard-hitting Spaniard Paula Badosa and will hope to mix it up against Pavlyuchenkova.

Sakkari’s straight sets win over Swiatek on Wednesday means that for the first time a Greek player has reached the semi-finals of the women’s and men’s singles at the same Slam after Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday.

On paper she is now the favourite but she lost to Krejcikova in Dubai in March and knows that while the title is tantalisingly in view, it remains a long way away.

Krejcikova, known more as a doubles specialist, stretched her winning run to a career-best 10 matches when she stopped the run of American teenager Coco Gauff on Wednesday and is hoping to become the first Czech player to win the women’s singles in Paris since Hana Mandlikova in 1981.

If she does she says it will be a tribute to the late Jana Novotna who helped her along the road to professional tennis.

When and where will the French Open 2021 be played?

The French Open 2021 main-draw action begins on Sunday, May 30 and will run until Sunday, June 13, in Paris, France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

The year’s second Grand Slam will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select network. The matches will start at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The action can also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar in the sub-continent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here