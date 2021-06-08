sports

French Open 2021: World No.85 Tamara Zidansek Becomes 1st Slovenian Woman to Reach Grand Slam Semis
French Open 2021: World No.85 Tamara Zidansek Becomes 1st Slovenian Woman to Reach Grand Slam Semis

Tamara Zidansek (Photo Credit: French Open Twitter)

Tamara Zidansek (Photo Credit: French Open Twitter)

French Open 2021: Tamara Zidansek defeated Spain's Paula Badosa to reach the semi-finals and will face 21st seed Elena Rybakina or 31st-seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in last four.

World number 85 Tamara Zidansek became the first Slovenian woman to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam on Tuesday when she beat Spain’s Paula Badosa at the French Open. Zidansek advanced 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 and will play Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina or 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia for a place in Saturday’s final. “I’m really, really happy to be in the semi-finals," said Zidansek, who had never gone beyond the second round of a major before this year’s Roland Garros.

Zidansek recovered from 3-0 and a double break down in the first set and then saved three break points at 6-6 in the decider before taking her second match point against the in-form Badosa, the 33rd seed who has won the most clay court matches (17) on the WTA tour this season.

“I knew before the match it was going to be a tough battle," added Zidansek, 23.

“In the third set I managed to get into my groove and I started feeling better and better, and I was fighting really well."

first published:June 08, 2021, 18:38 IST