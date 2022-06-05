French Open 2022 Final: Rafael Nadal Crushes Casper Ruud to Win Record-extending 14th Roland Garros Title

Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud in three straight sets to win a record-extending 14th French Open men’s singles title in Paris on Sunday. Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in a dominating fashion with the 23-year-old Ruud struggling to find answers against the seasoned campaigner.

This was also Nadal’s record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title – the most by any male player in the history of men’s singles. He now moves two clear of his famous rivals – Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (each has 20 Grand Slam titles).

Federer hasn’t played in almost a year after a series of knee operations, and Djokovic missed the Australian Open in January because of not being vaccinated against Covid19 and then lost to Nadal in quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Nadal, unbeaten in 13 previous finals in Paris and playing in his 30th Grand Slam decider, got off to a flying start against Ruud, the first Norwegian man to feature in a championship match at the majors. He broke for 2-0 and even though he handed the break straight back courtesy of a two uncharacteristic double faults, he was quickly back in front again for 3-1. The Spaniard wrapped up the opener in 49 minutes against his 23-year-old opponent who has trained at his academy in Manacor since 2018.

World number eight Ruud, the in-form player on clay since the start of 2020 with 66 wins on the surface, was under siege again in the second set, having to fight off three break points in the opening game. There was a sudden glimmer of hope when he broke for 3-1 with Nadal again coughing up a double fault. However, Nadal roared back with a double break for 4-3. Ruud saved three set points in the ninth game but his first double fault of the final handed Nadal a two-set lead.

Nadal had said on the eve of the final that he would rather lose Sunday’s match in exchange for a new foot. However, without needing to hit top gear, he was in complete control against Ruud, racing away to the title with three breaks in a third set which was over in 30 minutes.

At 36 years, the Spaniard thus becomes the oldest ever player to win the French Open men’s singles title, overtaking Andres Gimeno. This is also the first time in his professional career that Nadal has completed the double of winning Australian Open and French Open in the same year.

This was the first ever meeting between Nadal and Ruud at any international event. However, Ruud has some familiarity with the legend having been training at Nadal’s academy since September 2018.

The fifth-seed Nadal was battling a foot injury and was playing through pain during the tournament. He has Mueller-Weiss Syndrome which has even cast doubts over his playing career.

However, his love affair with Philip Charter Court continues with yet another title.

Ruud led 3-1 in the second set, a deficit that spurred Nadal to raise his level — he took the last 11 games. The Spaniard’s first triumph in Paris came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal.

With AP and AFP Inputs

