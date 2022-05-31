French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna Through to Men’s Doubles Semis With Matwe Middelkoop

Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop won 10 straight points in the tie-breaker to defeat the British-Finnish pairing of Llyod Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to move to the semi-finals of the men’s doubles of French Open 2022 on Monday. This is 42-year-old Bopanna’s first-ever Roland Garros semi-final and first will be his first last-four appearance in a Grand Slam in over seven years.

The 16th seeds will now meet the 12th seed pair of Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Roger of the Netherlands for a place in the final.

Bopanna (42) and Middelkoop (38) came from a set down to win the match that lasted over 2 hours. After losing the first set 4-6, they claimed the next two 6-4, 7-6 (3). The pair was under the pump in the decider trailing 3-5, but forced the game into the tie-breaker. Glasspool and Heliovaara though raced to a big 3-0 lead in the tie-breaker, but the Indo-Dutch pair held their nerve and fought back again to win 10 straight points to take the set 7-6.

Bopanna and Middelkoop have had a dream run to at the Roland Garros so far and had come in to the quarter-finals after beating reigning Wimbledon champions Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic 6-7 (5) 7-6(3) 7-6 (10) I in the process saving five match points.

Bopanna and his Slovanian partner Andreja Klepac were earlier knocked out in the second round of the mixed doub les event in this year’s French Open.

