French Open 2022: Who is Holger Rune - The Gaint Killing Danish Teenager?

This year’s French Open has so far been full of surprises. World number two Daniil Medvedev suffered a shocking fourth-round exit at the hands of Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. On Monday, Danish teenager Holger Rune pulled off an incredible victory to eliminate fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the quarterfinal, Rune will face Norwegian Casper Ruud.

This is the 19-year-old’s best performance in a Grand Slam. Rune kicked off the match on a promising note after winning the first set. Tsitsipas was quick to respond as he won the second set. Rune then improved his game and exhibited a stunning show to win the next two sets to eliminate his Greek opponent from the Grand Slam.

After scripting a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 triumph in the fourth round, the Rune joined sixth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz to make this the first Grand Slam competition with two teenagers in the men’s quarterfinals since Hendrik Dreekmann and Andrei Medvedev at the 1994 French Open.

Rune moved up more than 350 places in the world rankings in the past 15 months. He is currently occupying the 40th position in the world rankings.

After Rune’s memorable victory on Monday, the official Twitter profile of Rolland-Garros posted a video. The teenager can be seen celebrating after achieving the historic win. “It’s your moment, Holger Rune #RolandGarros,” the caption read.

Holger Rune might be a newcomer in the senior circuit but he has proved his mettle in the junior category. He had won 10 titles on the ITF Junior Circuit, including the 2019 French Open boys event. He had also attained the world number one rank as a junior.

Rune had turned professional just two years back. He clinched five titles on the ITF World Tennis Tour and five on the ATP Challenger Tour. He made his top 100 debut in the rankings four months ago in January

