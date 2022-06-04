Live now
French Open 2022 Women's Single Final Live Score: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff – World number one Iga Swiatek will be aiming to extend her unbeaten streak to 35 matches as she is set to take on teenager Coco Gauff in the French Open 2022 Women's Singles final today (June 4). In the semi-final, the 2020 French Open champion defeated Russia's Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 to qualify for the final.
Swiatek wins her second game of the evening as she holds her serve.
She was down a point before taking the game to deuce and closing it out on her first advantage point.
Swiatek clinches the first game of the game without much trouble.
Swiatek 1-0 Gauff
Another point for Swiatek as Gauff double faults.
The first point of the game goes to Swiatek after Gauff begins the match with her serve. After a rally, Gauff finds the net and concedes the points.
The finalists get their warm-up in before the game with a couple of rallies and practice serves.
Damien Dumosois will be the umpire for the big game.
The finalists of this year’s French Open, Coco Gauff of the USA and Iga Swiatek of Poland are announced into the court to a raucous ovation on what could be a historic day in the life of the players.
Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami. Gauff can extend a recent trend at Roland Garros: The past six women’s title winners at the clay-court tournament were first-time Grand Slam champions.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2022 women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff. Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23 and participating in her first Grand Slam title match. Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who is ranked No. 1. She won the 2020 French Open and enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak.
America’s Gauff, on the other hand, ousted 59th ranked Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in her previous encounter to seal a berth in her first Grand Slam final. Teenage star Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon 18 years ago and only graduated from high school while in Paris.
The 18-year-old has yet to drop a set in the tournament and showed few signs of nerves in her first major semi-final with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Martina Trevisan. But she is the underdog against Poland’s Swiatek, who will equal Venus Williams’ record for the longest women’s unbeaten run in the 21st century if she lifts the trophy.
