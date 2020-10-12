French Open Champ Swiatek Rises To 17th; Djokovic, Nadal 1-2

French Open champion Iga Swiatek joined the Top 20 for the first time Monday by rising 37 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-best No. 17.

Rafael Nadals 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Novak Djokovic on Sunday for a 13th championship at Roland Garros and 20th Grand Slam trophy in all tying Roger Federers record for men did not change the top of the ATP rankings.

The 19-year-old Swiatek entered the French Open at No. 54 and became the lowest-ranked female champion at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975.

Her 6-4, 6-1 victory over Sofia Kenin on Saturday gave Swiatek the first tour-level title of any sort in her professional career and made her Polands first Grand Slam singles champion.

The top three in the womens rankings remained as they were before the French Open, with Ash Barty at No. 1, Simona Halep at No. 2, and Naomi Osaka at No. 3. Serena Williams is No. 10.

When competition resumed in August after a hiatus of about five months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tours decided to allow players to use either their 2019 or 2020 results at any given tournament for rankings purposes, so Barty wasnt hurt by sitting out the French Open a year after winning it.

Osaka also sat out the trip to Paris this time, opting to rest and recover after her championship at the U.S. Open last month.

Halep did compete at the French Open, but her 6-1, 6-2 loss to Swiatek in the fourth round didnt affect the three-time major champions ranking.

In the ATP, Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal before losing to Nadal, cracked the Top 10 for the first time, jumping to No. 8 from No. 14.

Russia’s Andrey Rublev also made his Top 10 debut Monday, using a second consecutive major quarterfinal appearance to go to No. 10 from No. 12.

The biggest mover in the mens Top 100 was Jannik Sinner, whose quarterfinal showing he was beaten by Nadal pushed the 19-year-old Italian up 29 places to No. 46 from No. 75.

