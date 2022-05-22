French Open: Dominic Thiem Bundled Out in First Round

Two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem, whose ranking has slipped to 194 after a lengthy battle with a wrist injury, crashed out in the first round of the French Open on Sunday, losing 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to Hugo Dellien of Bolivia.

Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, has yet to win a match in five attempts since his return in March. He has now lost 10 tour-level matches in a row. His last victory came in Rome just over a year ago.

The 28-year-old Austrian, a former world number three, reached at least the quarter-finals at Roland Garros five years running from 2016 to 2020. He finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2019.

Dellien, ranked 87th, recorded only his third Grand Slam main-draw win. He made the second round of the French Open and US Open in 2019.

