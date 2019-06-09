French Open Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Nadal vs Thiem on Live TV and Online
Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal takes on Dominic Thiem in the final of the men's singles event of French Open. Here is where you cane catch the match.
Rafael Nadal (left) faces Dominic Thiem in the final of the French Open men's singles (Photo Credit:Reuters)
Rafael Nadal of Spain faces Austria's Dominic Thiem in the French Open final of the men's singles event on Sunday.
The 2019 French Open men's singles final begins between Nadal and Thiem begins 6:30 PM in India (at 3 PM local time and 1 PM GMT).
The live telecast of the match would be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD in India, while the clash can also be streamed online on Hotstar.
The final between Nadal and Thiem is a repeat of last year's final, when 2018 - Nadal beat Thiem 6-4 6-3 6-2 to captured his 17th Grand Slam title. He had also took his Roland Garros win-loss record to a jaw-dropping 86-2, on his way to swatting aside Thiem for a record-extending 11th crown in Paris.
This year, Nadal has looked unstoppable in his quest for a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title and was at his ruthless best in his semi-final victory over great rival Roger Federer.
The Spaniard's sparkling run in Paris comes on the back of his Rome title win, which followed semi-final exits in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.
Thiem, who is chasing his maiden Grand Slam crown, ground out a tough victory against top seed Novak Djokovic in a rain-hit semi-final to set up a rematch of last year's title clash with holder Nadal.
The 25-year-old has added aggression to his game in recent months, which has earned him titles in Indian Wells and Barcelona this season, and will look to cause a major upset on Parisian clay.
