French Open Glance: Djokovic, Carreño Busta Meet Up Again

PARIS: A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

The only loss on Novak Djokovics 35-1 record in 2020 was a result of his fourth-round disqualification at the U.S. Open. And his opponent that day will be across the net again Wednesday in the French Open quarterfinals, No. 17 seed Pablo Carreo Busta. In New York, the No. 1-ranked Djokovic was defaulted for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball after a game. Sometimes, Carreo Busta said, is better to forget it. Djokovic certainly seems to have moved past the episode, winning the Italian Open last month and winning all 12 sets hes played at Roland Garros, ceding a total of only 25 games as he pursues a second championship in Paris and 18th Grand Slam title overall. The other mens quarterfinal is No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas against No. 13 Andrey Rublev, also a rematch from September: Rublev won their final at the clay-court Hamburg Open on the same day main-draw competition began at the French Open. In the womens quarterfinals, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin faces unseeded Danielle Collins in an all-American matchup, and two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova plays unseeded Laura Siegemund. Collins leads the head-to-head series against No. 4 seed Kenin 3-0, having won every set theyve played against each other. The seventh-seeded Kvitova beat Siegemund in their only previous matchup, but that was on a hard court in 2015.

WEDNESDAYS FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius).

TUESDAYS WEATHER

Rain. High of 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14 degrees Celsius).

TUESDAYS SINGLES RESULTS

Womens Fourth Round: Danielle Collins beat No. 30 Ons Jabeur 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Womens Quarterfinals: Nadia Podoroska beat No. 3 Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4; Iga Swiatek beat Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1.

Mens Quarterfinals: No. 12 Diego Schwartzman beat No. 3 Dominic Thiem 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

Zero Number of female qualifiers who reached the semifinals at the French Open in the professional era until Tuesday, when Nadia Podoroska did it.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

We both gave everything. Dominic Thiem, after his five-set quarterfinal loss to Diego Schwartzman, which lasted 5 hours, 8 minutes.

