French Open Glance: Djokovic Opens Bid For 18th Slam Title

PARIS: A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Novak Djokovic looks to start a new Grand Slam winning streak, playing his first match at a major tournament since being defaulted in the fourth round of the U.S. Open. He will be on Court Philippe Chatrier against 80th-ranked Mikael Ymer of Sweden. Djokovic, the 2016 champion in Paris, has never lost to a player ranked that low at Roland Garros. So far in 2020, Djokovic is 31-1, including a title on clay courts last week at the Italian Open. Also in the main stadium on Day 3: No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada against Gilles Simon of France. Shapovalov is coming off a quarterfinal run at the U.S. Open, but he is just 1-2 in his career at the French Open. Simon has been to the fourth round in Paris three times. Among the other players in action Tuesday: 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova in the womens draw, and No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in the mens.

TUESDAYS FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius).

MONDAYS WEATHER

Rain early; cloudy. High of 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13 degrees Celsius).

MONDAYS KEY RESULTS

Womens First Round: No. 6 Serena Williams beat Kristie Ahn 7-6 (2), 6-0; No. 11 Garbie Muguruza beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 4-6, 8-6; Zhang Shuai beat No. 12 Madison Keys 6-3, 7-6 (2); Iga Swiatek beat No. 15 Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2; Christina McHale beat No. 22 Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-4.

Mens First Round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 Dominic Thiem beat Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3; Alexander Bublik beat No. 8 Gael Monfils 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3; Mikhail Kukushkin beat No. 14 Fabio Fognini 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0; Yoshihito Nishioka beat No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 hours, 5 minutes — The time of Italian qualifier Lorenzo Giustinos 0-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3), 2-6, 18-16 victory over Frenchman Corentin Moutet, making it the second-longest match in French Open history. Fabrice Santoros five-set win against Arnaud Clement in 2004 took 6:33. The French Open is the only Grand Slam tournament that doesnt use a tiebreaker in the fifth set of mens singles matches or third set of womens.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Are you getting me mixed up with someone else? I dont struggle on my second serve. — Williams, in response to a reporters question about second-serve trouble.

