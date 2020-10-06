French Open Glance: Nadal, Thiem Try To Set Up Semifinal

PARIS: A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem can set up yet another French Open meeting with victories on Tuesday, only this time they would face each other in the semifinals instead of the final. Thiem was the runner-up to Nadal in 2018 and 2019; the man who won the U.S. Open last month is 26-4 at Roland Garros over the past five years, and three of those losses came against Nadal (the other came against Novak Djokovic). No. 2 seed Nadal will wrap up the days Court Philippe Chatrier schedule by playing 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy. Sinner is the first man to reach the quarterfinals in his Paris debut since Nadal won the first of his record 12 championships at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament in 2005. No. 3 seed Thiems quarterfinal comes earlier in the day against No. 12 Diego Schwartzman. Tuesdays first contest in the main stadium is the last singles match of the fourth round, postponed from Monday because of rain: No. 30 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia against Danielle Collins of the U.S. The womens quarterfinals are No. 3 Elina Svitolina against Nadia Podoroska and 19-year-old Iga Swiatek against Martina Trevisan.

TUESDAYS FORECAST

Rain. High of 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius).

MONDAYS WEATHER

Rain. High of 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14 degrees Celsius).

MONDAYS SINGLES RESULTS

Womens Fourth Round: No. 4 Sofia Kenin beat Fiona Ferro 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; No. 7 Petra Kvitova beat Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4; Laura Siegemund beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2.

Mens Fourth Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3; No. 5 beat No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (9), 6-2; No. 13 Andrey Rublev beat Marton Fucsovics 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (3); No. 17 Pablo Carreo Busta beat Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

11 Consecutive French Open quarterfinals reached by Djokovic, extending his own tournament record. Second on the list is Roger Federer, who made it at least that far in Paris nine years in a row. Nadal’s best run was six straight quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Its not great news, for sure. Djokovic, discussing the government decision to shut bars in Paris because of concern about coronavirus cases.

