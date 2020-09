French Open Glance: No. 1 Djokovic Faces Berankis In 2nd Rd

Paris: A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Novak Djokovic tries to improve to 33-1 in 2020 and move closer to an 18th Grand Slam title when he faces Ricardas Berankis in the second round at Court Philippe Chatrier. If Djokovic ends up winning this French Open, it would give him at least two trophies at each major tournament, something neither Roger Federer nor Rafael Nadal has managed to do among all of their accomplishments. Other Grand Slam title owners scheduled to play Thursday in Chatrier include 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko against No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova, and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin against Ana Bogdan. Over at Court Suzanne Lenglen, 2016 French Open champion Garbie Muguruza takes on Pliskovas twin sister, Kristyna, after No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov meets Robert Carballes Baena. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova plays Jasmine Paolini at Court Simonne Mathieu.

THURSDAYS FORECAST

Rain. High of 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius).

WEDNESDAYS WEATHER

Sunny. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius).

WEDNESDAYS KEY RESULTS

Womens Second Round: Tsvetana Pironkova advanced via walkover when No. 6 Serena Williams withdrew; No. 1 Simona Halep beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 Kiki Bertens beat Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 3-6, 9-7; Anna Karolina Schmiedlova beat No. 10 Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2; No. 25 Amanda Anisimova bet Bernarda Pera 6-2, 6-0; Nadia Podoroska beat No. 23 Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Mens Second Round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 Dominic Thiem beat Jack Sock 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (6); No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4; Sebastian Korda beat No. 21 John Isner 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; No. 27 Taylor Fritz beat Radu Albot 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; Stefano Travaglia beat Kei Nishikori 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

14 Double-faults by Errani in her loss to Bertens.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Im struggling to walk, so thats kind of a telltale sign that I should try to recover. Williams, who pulled out of the tournament before her second-round match because of an injured Achilles tendon, which she hurt at the U.S. Open.

