French Open: Iga Swiatek Extends Winning Run to Reach Final

Iga Swiatek booked her place in a second French Open final on Thursday as the world number one outclassed Russian Daria Kasatkina to extend her unbeaten streak to 34 matches.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion cruised to a dominant 6-2, 6-1 semi-final victory after just 64 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek will equal Venus Williams’ record for the longest women’s winning run since 2000 if she beats either Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan in Saturday’s final.

“I’m so grateful. It’s easier to play matches with this kind of support,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview. “It’s surprising this week how much they’re supporting me.

“I try to treat every match in the same way because when I think about how it’s the biggest match of the season so far, it stresses me out.”

It will be the 21-year-old’s second Grand Slam final, as she looks to win a sixth consecutive WTA title.

The Polish star has stormed up the rankings this season, moving from world number seven to the summit during her remarkable run.

Swiatek hammered 22 winners past her opponent and she has still lost only one set in the tournament, against Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round.

Kasatkina won her first clash with Swiatek on the Eastbourne grass last year but has lost all four of their meetings in 2022 in straight sets, without winning more than five games in a match.

The 20th seed was playing in a major semi-final for the first time but made 24 unforced errors in an errant display.

