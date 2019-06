Jun 9, 2019 5:00 pm (IST)

Playing on Successive Days Not a Problem for Dominic Thiem? | Thiem was happy to play for a fourth straight day when he takes on Rafael Nadal in the French Open final on Sunday. Due to rain delays, the Roland Garros schedule went haywire which means Thiem has not had a single day break before the final.

"I think it's fine. I mean, it's not the first time that that happens in tennis, and it's not going to be the last time. That's our sport," Thiem said.

However, his coach Nicolas Massu did speak to the organisers for the possibility of the final being moved to Monday but he was told it was not possible.

Thiem, on the other hand, reiterated that he was alright playing without the rest and said it would be after the tournament when he will know how tired he was.

"I'm feeling fine. I'm full of adrenaline still from today's match, and also I will have that tomorrow," he said.

"So I'm not going to be tired. It's all going to come after the tournament. So I'm ready to leave all or everything what I have out on the court tomorrow."